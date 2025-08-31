What Australian govt said about rallies targeting immigrants

The Australian government has condemned campaigns taking place across various cities against the increasing migration of Indians. Protesters hold a banner during a "March for Australia" anti-immigration rally in Melbourne on August 31, 2025.(AFP)

Thousands of Australians joined anti-immigration rallies across the country, on Sunday.

March for Australia rallies against immigration were held in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart, among others, according to the group’s website.

The March for Australia group's website claims that streets in the country have seen growing displays of anti-Australian hatred, foreign conflicts, and disintegrating trust, and claims that mass migration has "torn at the bonds that held our communities together.”

The group’s manifesto and flyers claimed “More Indians in 5 years, than Greeks and Italians in 100”, adding, “This isn’t a slight cultural change, it’s a replacement plain and simple.”

What Australian government said



Murray Watt, a senior minister in the Labor government, told Sky News TV that the government does not support such rallies.

“We don't support rallies like this that are about spreading hate and that are about dividing our community”, Watt told the television channel, adding that these events were "organised and promoted" by neo-Nazi groups.

Earlier this week, the Anthony Albanese government had said that it stands against the events planned for the weekend.

Protesters gather during a "March for Australia" anti-immigration rally in Melbourne on August 31, 2025.(AFP)

“All Australians, no matter their heritage, have the right to feel safe and welcome in our community,” the statement said.

Tony Burke, the minister for home Affairs, had said that there is no place in the country for people who seek to divide and undermine our social cohesion

“We stand with modern Australia against these rallies – nothing could be less Australian.”

Minister for multicultural affairs Anne Aly had said that multiculturalism is an integral and valued part of Australia's national identity.

"We stand with all Australians, no matter where they were born, against those who seek to divide us and who seek to intimidate migrant communities. We will not be intimidated. This brand of far-right activism grounded in racism and ethnocentrism has no place in modern Australia," she added.