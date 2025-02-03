SYDNEY, - Australia on Monday imposed sanctions on extreme right-wing online network "Terrorgram" as part of its efforts to combat a rise in antisemitism and online extremism, and after similar moves by Britain and the United States. Australia hits right-wing online network 'Terrorgram' with sanctions

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government's move would make it a criminal offence to engage with "Terrorgram" and it would also help prevent children from becoming caught up in far-right extremism.

"Terrorgram is an online network that promotes white supremacy and racially-motivated violence," Wong said in a statement.

"It is the first time any Australian Government has imposed counterterrorism financing sanctions on an entity based entirely online."

Offenders will face up to 10 years in jail and heavy fines, she said.

The Australian government has also re-listed and hit other right-wing groups with sanctions including the National Socialist Order, the Russian Imperial Movement, Sonnenkrieg Division and The Base for counterterrorism financing sanctions, Wong said.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration in January designated "Terrorgram," which primarily operates on the Telegram social media site, accusing it of promoting violent white supremacy. Britain in April made it a criminal offense in the country to belong to or promote the group.

Australian police had arrested members of a neo-Nazi group in the South Australian city of Adelaide last week when the country marked its National Day, and charged a man for displaying a Nazi symbol.

Australia has also seen an escalating series of attacks on synagogues, buildings and cars since the Israel-Gaza war began in October 2023, sparking fear among Australia's nearly 115,000 Jewish people.

