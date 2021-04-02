IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Australia investigates possible link of blood clot case to AstraZeneca vaccine
A file photo of a vial of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. (AFP)
A file photo of a vial of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. (AFP)
world news

Australia investigates possible link of blood clot case to AstraZeneca vaccine

Australian media reported that a 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with possible clotting days after receiving the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 01:24 PM IST

Australia is investigating whether a blood clotting disorder case recorded on Friday is related to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd said.

Australian media reported that a 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with possible clotting days after receiving the vaccine.

"Investigators have not at this time confirmed a causal link with the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, but investigations are ongoing," Kidd told a televised briefing.

He added that more details are expected to be known on Saturday.

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the medicine and therapeutic regulatory agency, has said previously that AstraZeneca vaccine was not associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia astrazeneca covid-19 vaccine
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP