Australia pledges Aus$4 million for joint research with India on Covid-19

The Australia-India Strategic Research Fund has funded six new projects, including a study of the longer-term effects on the hearts and lungs of patients who have recovered from Covid-19

world Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 14:42 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(AP)
         

Australian and Indian researchers will work together to advance Covid-19 screening and study future health effects of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) under a nearly Australian $4-million investment by the Scott Morrison government.

The Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF) has funded six new projects, including one to develop Covid-19 diagnostic technologies and a study of the longer-term effects on the hearts and lungs of patients who have recovered, the Australian science and industry ministry said on Thursday.

The other projects will develop risk management systems to protect farmers from disasters associated with climate change and demonstrate how food-drying technology using renewable energy can reduce pollution in the food processing sector.

Australia’s industry, science and technology minister Karen Andrews said work in these important areas will continue after significant delays caused by the pandemic.

Also read | Gates Foundation pledges additional $250 million to deliver coronavirus vaccines; total Covid funding at $1.75 billion

“This latest funding will enable Australian and Indian researchers to contribute to the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including in crucial screening and diagnostic testing,” she said.

India and Australia have tackled several shared challenges since AISRF was established in 2006, with important progress made in areas such as agriculture, energy and health, she said. “The Australian government remains committed to our strong, strategic relationship with India, which provides numerous economic benefits for both countries,” she added.

In June, the Australian government announced it would commit Australian $15 million to extend AISRF for another four years till 2024, bringing its total funding for AISRF grants to nearly $100 million over 18 years.

AISRF is Australia’s largest fund dedicated to bilateral science collaboration. It helps build links between Australia and India’s top universities, research institutions and end-users of scientific innovation.

