Australia police intercept cars after tip-off on possible ‘violent act’, days after Bondi Beach shooting

The Australian police on Thursday thwarted a possible 'violent act', days after the shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney which led to the deaths of 15 persons. Australian police commissioner Krissy Barrett said the shooting at Bondi Beach was "a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State.

The police intercepted two cars in Sydney after receiving a tip-off that a “violent act was possibly being planned”, AFP news agency reported. Tactical officers swooped on the suspicious vehicles as they were passing through Liverpool, a suburb in southwest Sydney.

“As investigations continue, seven men are assisting police with their inquiries,” AFP quoted police as saying.

This comes after a mass shooting during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, which Australian police commissioner Krissy Barrett said was “a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State."

However, New South Wales state police in a statement said that cops had not yet identified any connection of this tip-off to the current police investigation into the Bondi terror attack, according to the AFP report.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese vowed Thursday to stamp out extremism, even as the country mourned the youngest victim in the Bondi Beach shooting. “It is clear we need to do more to combat this evil scourge,” Albanese said.

The Australian PM spoke about a crackdown to combat “the evil of antisemitism”, including bringing in powers which could target extremist preachers and refuse or cancel visas for those who spread hate and division, according to AFP.

Albanese said “serious vilification” on the basis of offence would be made a federal offence, and a system would be developed to list organisations with leaders engaging in hate speech.

Bondi Beach attack Australia's worst mass-shooting in almost three decades

The attack in Bondi Beach, carried out by a father and son, was the worst mass shooting in Australia in almost three decades, AFP reported.

One of the accused, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, died during altercation with police. Meanwhile his son, Naveed (24), was in a critical condition and receiving treatment at a hospital under police guard.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese said the shooting was a “targeted attack” on Jewish Australians, while calling it an “act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation.”

Sajid was originally from Hyderabad, the Telangana police said earlier this week, adding that he carried an Indian passport, but had migrated to Australia 27 years ago. Police further said the accused "had limited contact” with his family in Hyderabad.

According to the police, the factors that led to the radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son "appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana.”

Sajid had visited India six times after migrating to Australia, Reuters reported citing police, who added that the accused's family had “no knowledge of his 'radical mindset'”.