e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Australia’s Victoria state reports 10 new coronavirus deaths, 459 cases

Australia’s Victoria state reports 10 new coronavirus deaths, 459 cases

State Premier Daniel Andrews said the deaths included seven men and three women. A man in his 40s became one of the youngest Covid-19 fatalities in Australia.

world Updated: Jul 26, 2020 09:29 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Sydney
The fatalities bring Victoria’s toll to 71 and Australia’s national tally to 155. A total of 228 people are hospitalized in Victoria, 42 in intensive care.
The fatalities bring Victoria’s toll to 71 and Australia’s national tally to 155. A total of 228 people are hospitalized in Victoria, 42 in intensive care.(Reuters file photo)
         

Australia’s Victoria state has recorded 10 deaths overnight from Covid-19, its highest daily toll amid a continuing surge in coronavirus cases.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said the deaths included seven men and three women. A man in his 40s became one of the youngest Covid-19 fatalities in Australia.

There are 459 new infections, the 21st straight day of triple-figure increases.

The fatalities bring Victoria’s toll to 71 and Australia’s national tally to 155. A total of 228 people are hospitalized in Victoria, 42 in intensive care.

Victoria processed 42,973 tests on Saturday, Andrews said, “far and away the biggest testing result that we’ve seen on a single day.” He said he is not currently planning to extend the lockdown in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under lockdown after a person was found with suspected Covid-19 symptoms.

Kim said he believes “the vicious virus” may have entered the country, state media reported Sunday.

If the person is officially declared a virus patient, he or she would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus case.

North Korea has steadfastly said it has no single virus case on its territory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

tags
top news
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
Fewer people now falling ill: CM Kejriwal on Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Fewer people now falling ill: CM Kejriwal on Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah pay tributes to brave soldiers
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah pay tributes to brave soldiers
LIVE: With spike of 48,661 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India’s tally tops 13.8 lakh
LIVE: With spike of 48,661 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India’s tally tops 13.8 lakh
Recite Hanuman Chalisa 5 times a day to eradicate Covid-19, says Pragya Thakur
Recite Hanuman Chalisa 5 times a day to eradicate Covid-19, says Pragya Thakur
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 SIM cards, other missing links call for CBI probe: Lawyer
PM’s Mann Ki Baat address to feature ‘inspiring anecdotes’ from people
PM’s Mann Ki Baat address to feature ‘inspiring anecdotes’ from people
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In