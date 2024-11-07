Australia proposes ban on social media for those under 16

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday the government would legislate for a ban on social media for children under 16, a policy the government says is world-leading. There will be no exemptions for users who have parental consent.(Shutterstock)

"Social media is doing harm to our kids and I'm calling time on it," Albanese told a news conference.

Legislation will be introduced into parliament this year, with the laws coming into effect 12 months after it is ratified by lawmakers, he added.

There will be no exemptions for users who have parental consent.

"The onus will be on social media platforms to demonstrate they are taking reasonable steps to prevent access," Albanese said. "The onus won't be on parents or young people."

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said platforms impacted would include Meta Platforms' Instagram and Facebook, as well as TikTok and Elon Musk's X. Alphabet's YouTube would likely also fall within the scope of the legislation, she added.