Australia tables bill; UK plans to block social media for children under-16s

Following the footsteps of Australia, the UK government is considering a potential ban on social media for children under 16. UK technology secretary Peter Kyle said he would "do what it takes" to ensure online safety, especially for children, the BBC reported. A teenager uses his mobile phone to access social media, Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image VIA AP)

Hinting a similar ban in Australia, Kyle said, “Everything is on the table with me”, but said he wanted to see more evidence first.

Kyle also announced further research into the effects of smartphones and social media on young people, admitting there was currently "no firm, peer-reviewed evidence."

In a “letter of strategic intent” to media regulator Ofcom, Kyle outlined his priorities as the regulator takes on new powers under the Online Safety Act (OSA).

In world-first law, Australia to block social media for under-16s, plans porn ban

Australia’s communications minister Michelle Rowland introduced a world-first law in Parliament on Thursday to ban children under 16 from using social media. The bill aims to address online safety, a growing concern for parents.

“This bill establishes a new societal norm that social media access should not define growing up in Australia,” Rowland said, pointing towards the risks of unfiltered and endless content exposure for young users.

The proposal has wide political support and, if passed, platforms will have a year to implement the restrictions.

Australia is also working on measures to block access to online pornography for users under 18.

Social media giants face $33 million fines under Australia ban

Platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X, and Instagram could face fines of up to USD 33 million for failing to prevent young children from creating accounts.

“The legislation places the onus on social media platforms, not parents or children, to ensure protections are in place,” Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said in a statement. “Ultimately, this is about supporting a safer and healthier online environment for young Australians.”

Rising concerns over online harm

Rowland pointed out the dangers of social media for teenagers, with nearly two-thirds of 14- to 17-year-olds exposed to harmful content, including drug abuse, self-harm, and violent material. A quarter have encountered content promoting unsafe eating habits.

Some online apps excluded from ban

The ban excludes messaging apps, online games, and platforms focused on health and education. Rowland explained these services don’t rely on algorithms that curate harmful content or manipulate users for endless engagement.

Experts have raised concerns about isolating teenagers aged 14 and 15 from their online social circles. Rowland acknowledged these worries but stressed on the need for safety.

(Inputs from AP)