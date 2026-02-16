Australian police seek safe return of elderly man abducted in case of mistaken identity

Australian police on Monday appealed for the urgent return of an 85-year-old man kidnapped in what they said was a case of mistaken identity. Police received reports early Friday that octogenarian Chris Baghsarian had been lifted from his home by three intruders in Sydney's North Ryde suburb. (AFP file photo for representation)

The kidnappers had been targeting an individual linked to the western Sydney-based Alameddine crime network, national broadcaster ABC said.

Grandfather Baghsarian, however, is "not involved in any criminal world", Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander Andrew Marks told journalists on Monday.

"I'm a million percent confident they have the wrong person," he said.

"It's not an instance where they are randomly taking people for the sake of it. They were intending to take somebody, but have taken the wrong person," Marks added.

In what he admitted was a "very strange appeal" he urged the kidnappers to release their geriatric prisoner as soon as possible.

Baghsarian was wearing grey pajamas and a red and green flannel shirt at the time of the kidnapping, police said.

The victim requires daily medical attention and his family are in deep distress.

Videos and photos have circulated within Sydney's criminal underworld of Baghsarian with severe injuries, local media reported.

"The fact that these offenders or these kidnappers have got it so wrong is concerning," Marks said.

But he stressed “that those who have elderly parents or grandparents need not fear”.