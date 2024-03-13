Authorities ban visitors for jailed Pak ex-PM Imran Khan for 2 weeks citing possible attack

Pakistani authorities on Tuesday barred visitors to imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan after receiving intelligence reports about a possible attack on the prison where he is held, government officials and his party said. Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. (AP/File)

Under a government order, no visitors will be allowed to meet with Khan or other inmates at the Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi for two weeks for security reasons. The order came days after authorities increased security at the prison.

It was unclear whether the intelligence obtained by authorities was about Khan or other inmates in separate barracks, including militants who are on trial.

A letter to police from the Home Department in Punjab province on Tuesday did not indicate which militant group wanted to target the prison.

It said “some anti-state terrorist groups supported by the enemies of Pakistan have planned to conduct targeted attacks” at the prison, with the aim to “create lawlessness and anarchy within the whole country.”

Shortly after the warning, police set up additional checkpoints leading to the prison.

Khan is serving multiple prison terms at the prison. He has been convicted on charges of corruption, revealing official secrets and violating the marriage laws in three separate verdicts and sentenced to 10, 14 and seven years respectively.

Under Pakistani law, he serves the terms concurrently, meaning that he essentially is serving the longest of the sentences. Khan is appealing all the convictions.

Gohar Khan, the chairman of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, denounced the ban on Khan's visitors.

Candidates backed by Khan’s party initially won most seats but later failed to get a majority in the Feb. 8 parliamentary elections. His rivals emerged as the largest presence in the National Assembly, or lower house of the parliament, after getting additional seats reserved for women and minorities.

Khan’s rival Shehbaz Sharif is now the prime minister.

Khan's party has held rallies against alleged vote-rigging, saying its victory was converted into defeat in dozens of constituencies, a charge which election officials have denied.

The PTI has vowed to continue rallies during Ramadan, which began this week.