Authorities seeking public's help in locating missing F-35 plane after Marine pilot ejected while flying over Charleston

BySumanti Sen
Sep 18, 2023 10:52 AM IST

The pilot is based at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and was found alive

A South Carolina military airbase is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Marines Corps fighter aircraft. Reportedly, the aircraft’s pilot ejected from it on Sunday afternoon, September 17.

A South Carolina military airbase is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Marines Corps fighter aircraft (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo - representational image)(REUTERS)
An inquiry into the “mishap” was launched by Marine Corps investigators. One of the pilots was reportedly seen ejecting from an F-35 fighter aircraft over North Charleston. The pilot is based at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and was found alive. He was taken to a medical centre for evaluation after he parachuted into South Kenwood Drive some yards from the airbase in North Charleston, the Daily Mail reported.

“Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion,” Joint Base Charleston wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It later also wrote, urging the public to help, “We’re working with @MCASBeaufortSC to locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap this afternoon. The pilot ejected safely. If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600.”

When heavily-decorated Marine Corps pilot Major Andre Mettler died in a crash last month

The Marine Corps Air Station at Beaufort, which is situated about 35 miles south west of Charleston, houses many units of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. These include the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 which flies F-35B Lightning IIs. At least 4,700 military personnel reportedly serve at the site.

Last month, a heavily-decorated Marine Corps pilot died after his combat jet crashed near a San Diego base. The tragedy took place during a training flight. The pilot, Major Andre Mettler, was on an F/A-18D Hornet when it crashed on August 24 near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar before midnight.

