Why mutation of BA.5 lineages is a matter of concern? WHO highlights
About 99 per cent of the coronavirus sequences reported globally in a month - between July 8 and August 8 - were linked to the Omicron variant, the World Health Organization has said in its latest weekly bulletin, highlighting that “BA.5 descendent lineages” are increasing in diversity. While the prevalence of other variants - BA.4, BA.2, BA.2.12.1 - has reduced significantly, additional mutations - linked to BA.5 descendent lineages - have been seen in “spike and non-spike regions”.
The world health body has said it has been tracking an increase in prevalence and change in vital characteristics of the lineages.
Amid emphasis over the booster shots, the world reported over 6.9 million cases in the August 1-August 7 week, the WHO has said, underlining that while Japan topped the list of the nations with highest cases with 1,496,968 fresh infections, the United States reported the highest number of deaths (2,764 ).
Other countries recording the highest number of cases were the US (759 806) followed by the Republic of Korea, Vietnam and Turkey. On the list of the countries recording the highest number of deaths after the US are: Brazil (1445 new deaths; -21%), Italy
(1059 new deaths; -12%), Japan (1002 new deaths; +53%), and Spain (654 new deaths; +23%), the latest weekly bulletin underlines.
In Europe, while Turkey recorded the highest number of cases, seven countries - that is 11 per cent of the region - saw a surge of 20 per cent or greater in the last week "with the highest proportional increases observed in the Republic of Moldova (9528 vs 5793 new cases; +64%), the Russian Federation (110 980 vs 69 464 new cases; +60%), and Andorra (285 vs 182 new cases; +57%)," the bulletin highlights.
Salman Rushdie had multiple stab wounds, says doctor who helped him
Salman Rushdie suffered multiple stab wounds, including one to the right side of his neck, and was lying in a pool of blood under his body after he was attacked at an event here on Friday, according to a doctor who helped the Mumbai-born controversial author following the brutal assault. Rushdie was attacked and stabbed in the neck on Friday while onstage in Chautauqua in Western New York, New York Police said.
Montenegro mass shooting leaves 12 dead, 6 injured
Twelve people including a gunman were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, according to local media reports, while another six were injured. Police at the scene in the western Montenegrin city of Cetinje declined to comment on the incident. The media reports said a man from Cetinje had opened fire at random in his neighbourhood after a family dispute, killing 11 people and injuring six others.
Terrible day for authors everywhere, say Salman Rushdie’s peers after NY attack
Moments after the 75-year-old Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie was attacked on a stage in New York, several celebrated authors took to Twitter to express their concern. Stephen King, the author of several horror books, including 'It' and 'The Shining', took to Twitter and wrote 'I hope Salman Rushdie is okay.' The US senator of New York Chuck Schumer called the incident a 'shocking and appalling attack on freedom of speech and thought.'
Salman Rushdie is alive and airlifted to safety, says New York governor
British author Salman Rushdie, who was attacked and stabbed in the neck at a literary event on Friday in western New York state, is alive and has been airlifted to safety, said New York's governor Kathy Hochul. Rushdie, whose writings made him the target of Iranian death threats, was taken by helicopter to a local hospital. Social media footage showed people rushing to Rushdie's aid and administrating emergency medical care.
Author Salman Rushdie attacked at New York event: Top points to know
Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie was attacked on a stage on Friday, minutes before he was set to give a lecture during an event in New York, United States. According to the latest information being shared by multiple news agencies, a man stormed the stage as the Mumbai-born author was being introduced by the anchor of the event. He then allegedly "punched and stabbed" Rushdie. His identity has not yet been released.
