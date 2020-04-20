e-paper
Backed by Donald Trump, anti-lockdown protesters hit the streets in US

Hundreds gathered in state capitals of Texas, Maryland, Utah, California, Arizona, Washington and Colorado, with signs and chants against the restrictions as a violation of their rights.

world Updated: Apr 20, 2020 04:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
Hundreds gather to protest the state's stay-at-home order, at the Capitol building on April 19, 2020 in Olympia, Washington.
Hundreds gather to protest the state's stay-at-home order, at the Capitol building on April 19, 2020 in Olympia, Washington. (AFP photo)
         

Protests against coronavirus-related restrictions spread to more US states over the weekend after President Donald Trump backed them with his “LIBERATE” tweets.

Hundreds gathered in state capitals of Texas, Maryland, Utah, California, Arizona, Washington and Colorado, with signs and chants against the restrictions as a violation of their rights.

Some carried signs saying the virus was a hoax, and some in Texas called for firing top epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, who some people see as undermining the American president.

Protestors in Michigan, New York, Kentucky, Texas and some other states earlier defied social distancing norms issued by the Trump administration.

The US death toll went up by 1,891 over the past 24 hours to 39,025 as of Sunday morning and infections rose by 32,491 to 735,366.

