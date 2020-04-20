Backed by Donald Trump, anti-lockdown protesters hit the streets in US

world

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 04:19 IST

Protests against coronavirus-related restrictions spread to more US states over the weekend after President Donald Trump backed them with his “LIBERATE” tweets.

Hundreds gathered in state capitals of Texas, Maryland, Utah, California, Arizona, Washington and Colorado, with signs and chants against the restrictions as a violation of their rights.

Some carried signs saying the virus was a hoax, and some in Texas called for firing top epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, who some people see as undermining the American president.

Protestors in Michigan, New York, Kentucky, Texas and some other states earlier defied social distancing norms issued by the Trump administration.

The US death toll went up by 1,891 over the past 24 hours to 39,025 as of Sunday morning and infections rose by 32,491 to 735,366.