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    Ballistic missile attack rocks Kyiv, Ukraine issues warning

    Ukrainian military has requested civilians to stay indoors as air defense forces operate in the region following repeated strikes by Moscow

    Published on: Jun 28, 2026 9:10 AM IST
    AFP
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    A ballistic missile attack is underway in Kyiv, the Ukrainian military said early on Sunday.

    Ballistic missile attacks underway in Kyiv, Ukrainian military says (Reuters via third party)
    Ballistic missile attacks underway in Kyiv, Ukrainian military says (Reuters via third party)

    "Air defence forces are operating in the capital. Remain in shelters!", the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

    AFP journalists heard explosions and saw several flashes in the sky.

    Also Read I Tank lid blown off, plumes of black smoke: Dramatic video captures Ukrainian strike on Moscow refinery | Watch

    Russian strikes a day earlier in Dnipropetrovsk in central-eastern Ukraine and the northern Sumy region killed two people.

    It also comes after Ukraine launched attacks on Volgograd and Belgorod in Russia's southwest, and Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, which is controlled by Moscow.

    Also Read I Inside the Race to Save One of Ukraine’s Holiest Sites From a Russian Strike

    Three people were killed in the attacks, regional authorities said.

    Russia has targeted Ukraine with near-daily strikes since the launch of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, the bloodiest conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

    Also Read I The G7 has nudged open a window for diplomacy in Ukraine

    Ukraine has also stepped up its strikes in recent months, which it describes as retaliatory, against Russia and the territories occupied by Moscow.

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    Home/World News/Ballistic Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv, Ukraine Issues Warning
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