Ballistic missile attack rocks Kyiv, Ukraine issues warning

A ballistic missile attack is underway in Kyiv, the Ukrainian military said early on Sunday. Ballistic missile attacks underway in Kyiv, Ukrainian military says (Reuters via third party)

"Air defence forces are operating in the capital. Remain in shelters!", the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

AFP journalists heard explosions and saw several flashes in the sky.

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Russian strikes a day earlier in Dnipropetrovsk in central-eastern Ukraine and the northern Sumy region killed two people.

It also comes after Ukraine launched attacks on Volgograd and Belgorod in Russia's southwest, and Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, which is controlled by Moscow.

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Three people were killed in the attacks, regional authorities said.

Russia has targeted Ukraine with near-daily strikes since the launch of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, the bloodiest conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

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Ukraine has also stepped up its strikes in recent months, which it describes as retaliatory, against Russia and the territories occupied by Moscow.