Ban on walking barefoot, alcohol and more: Italy's Portofino announces new rules for tourists

Popular Italian holiday spot Portofino has introduced a fresh set of rules and regulations for tourists in the coastal resort. The rules, which will remain in place till September, come as part of the local government to protect the peace of residents and visitors. Walking barefoot through the coastal city is now prohibited. Furthermore, wearing swimwear away from lounging areas has also been banned.(Unsplash)

Additionally, the new municipal regulations also ban the consumption of alcohol on streets away from bars and restaurants.

The order signed by Mayor Matteo Viacava, will temporarily came into effect on Tuesday - July 15 and will stay in place till September 30. Any tourist or resident found breaking the rules will be fined between 25 euros to 500 euros, depending on the violation.

The restrictions, which will primarily apply to the centre and harbour area of Portofino have been introduced for the "peace and relaxation of residents and tourists."

Some other regulations in place include a ban on picnics; sitting or lying on streets, walls, pavements and in the park; and lingering in public spaces with suitcases or portable speakers.

Italy works to combat overtourism

Portofino is not the only Italian town to have bans in place for tourists. In 2024, Venice announced a ban on large tourist groups and loudspeakers as part of its plan to combat over-tourism.

Venice also announced an increase in its "day tripper admission fee." As per reports, this fee increases for those who book their visit to the Italian city less than four days in advance.

In Florence, the local government called on owners of holiday rental properties to remove self-check-in key boxes. As per Mayor Sara Funaro, the effort comes as part to combat over-tourism and to ensure valid security checks are done on tourists in the city.