Bangkok earthquake videos: How swimming pool water shook violently, threatened swimmers

The day after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand, social media was flooded with videos capturing the moments before tremors shook these two nations. Swimmers take refuge after water in the swimming pool splashed violently during earthquake in Bangkok.(@ThaiEnquirer/X)

In a viral CCTV video from a building in Bangkok that HT cannot independently verify, a man is sitting near a swimming pool on the building's terrace. Next to him is a couple in the swimming pool.

As soon as the quake occurs, water inside the pool sloshes like a wave, forcing the trio to take refuge at a safe place.

In another video, people are seen coming out of the swimming pool on the rooftop of a building after the quake took place. The video captured water from the pool whipping over the building's edge. HT cannot independently verify this video.

French tourist Augustin Gus was shopping for a t-shirt in one of Bangkok's many malls when a massive quake began shaking the building in the Thai capital.

"Just when I left the elevator, the earth starts moving. I thought it was me... it was not me," the 23-year-old told AFP.

Operations at six airports including those in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Chiang Rai and Phuket have returned to normal and have undergone safety inspections following Friday's earthquake that hit the Thai capital, Airports of Thailand told Reuters.

In a statement on Saturday, it confirmed the structural integrity of buildings at those airports and found aviation infrastructure met safety standards.

Over 1,000 dead in Myanmar earthquake

Myanmar on Saturday said the death toll from Friday’s powerful earthquake has passed 1,000 amid reports of extensive damage in the second-largest city of Mandalay.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, its biggest in a century, also injured more than 2,300 people while 30 are missing, according to the State Administration Council. Authorities said about 2,300 buildings including homes and temples collapsed in Mandalay.

