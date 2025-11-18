Bangladesh govt warns media against publishing statements by ‘fugitive’ Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's interim government on Monday warned all print, electronic and online media outlets to refrain from reporting statements issued by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, stating that her statements could disrupt social harmony. Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gestures while speaking to the media.(AFP File Photo)

This came as a special tribunal announced a death sentence for Sheikh Hasina after convicting her of crimes against humanity while cracking down on student-led protests last year.

In a press release issued on Monday, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) claimed that Hasina's statements may contain directives or calls that could incite “violence, disorder and criminal activities” that could disrupt the social harmony of the country, PTI news agency reported, citing a Bangladeshi newspaper.

Media asked to ‘act responsibly’

The agency further expressed concern over media organisations broadcasting and publishing remarks attributed to "convicted" and "fugitive" Hasina. “We urge the media to act responsibly in the interest of national security,” the release said.

It also noted that airing or publishing statements of individuals who are convicted and fugitives violates provisions of the Cyber Security Ordinance. They said that the authorities are empowered to remove or block any content that threatens national integrity, security or public order, promotes ethnic or religious hatred, or directly incites violence".

It also warned against using false identities or illegally accessing systems to spread hate speech, adding that the penalty for such action can be up to 2 years of imprisonment and/or fines of up to 10 lakh Bangladeshi taka.

NCSA noted that it respects freedom of the press, but also asked media to avoid carrying any violent, instigating or criminally provocative" statements from a convicted individual.

Former PM Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for “crimes against humanity,” after the brutal crackdown by her government on student-led protests. The leader was ousted from Bangladesh after massive protests that rocked the country.

Hasina has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the protests. She was earlier declared a fugitive by the court.