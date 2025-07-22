Bangladesh man who stabbed wife to death in front of son in UK jailed for life

A man in his late twenties has been jailed for murdering his wife in front of their infant son in a pram in England’s Bradford. His sentence comes a month after he was convicted for the murder at the Bradford Crown Court following a trial. In April last year, Habibur Rahman Masum stabbed his wife 26 times on the streets of Bradford, leading to her death. (X/@WestYorksPolice)

Habibur Rahman Masum, who is a resident of Leamington Avenue in Burnley but a Bangladeshi national, has been sentenced to 28 years in prison by the same court on Tuesday on several counts including - murder, one count each of assault, making threats to kill and stalking, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

On April 6, 2024, Masum’s wife Kulsuma Akter was out shopping in Bradford with their son in a pram when he tracked her down and confronted her. During the time of the murder, Akter was not living with her husband but at a safe house, reportedly following disputes in their marriage.

Also read: No remorse, regret: Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering husband, completes a month in jail

On the day of the murder, Masum reportedly confronted her while she was with their infant son in pram and a friend in the market. However, Akter refused to reconcile with him following which, he brutally stabbed her multiple times, leading to her death, said the CPS.

On 5 June 2025, Masum admitted to charges of manslaughter and possessing a bladed weapon at the same court. However, the prosecution rejected his plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter and chose to move forward with a trial for murder and additional offences.

‘Violent, dangerous man’

Marie Walsh of the Crown Prosecution Service described Masum as a “violent and dangerous” man who abused his wife, which led to her leaving him. She sought refuge in a Safehouse in Bradford and was living there.

Also read: Man killed, buried in Nalasopara house by wife and her lover

“Unable to accept the relationship was over, he managed to track her down and then stabbed her multiple times. This was a callous and shocking murder for which Masum has been convicted by the court,” Walsh said.

“We hope the convictions against Masum has brought some comfort to the family and friends of Kulsuma,” she added.

‘Viciously and Mercilessly’

While announcing the sentence, Justice Cotter said that Masum “viciously and mercilessly” attacked his wife and stabbed her 26 times, reported BBC.

Addressing Masum, the judge said, "You pulled out a knife from your pocket and attacked her in full view of passers-by," the report added.

He added that Masum deliberately targeted his wife’s neck and "stamped on her" before finally "cutting her throat".

"The wounds you had inflicted were unsurvivable, as was your intention," the judge said.

Prior to sentencing, the court was informed that the Home Office would evaluate whether Masum could be deported from the UK 36 months before completing his minimum sentence. To this, prosecutor Stephen Wood KC said he had information implying there was "high likelihood that this will be pursued".

Masum had been residing in the UK on a graduate visa following his studies in English literature at the University of Bedfordshire, however, his visa expired on June 20.