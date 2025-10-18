Bangladesh: Massive fire at Dhaka airport's cargo terminal, flight operations suspended | Video

A massive fire broke out at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the Bangladesh capital on Saturday afternoon, which prompted the authorities to suspend flight operations. A massive fire broke out at the Dhaka airport on Saturday.(PTI)

The fire broke out in the cargo area of the Dhaka airport at around 2:15 pm, The Dhaka Tribune reported, quoting airport authorities.

The blaze has resulted in diversion and cancellation of several inbound and outbound flights from Dhaka airport. The emergency units of the airport, along with the Bangladesh Army and the air force, have started firefighting operations.

A video, shared by PTI, showed thick clouds of smoke engulfing the airport as the blaze continued in the cargo village area.

The Bangladesh authorities have suspended all the flight operations. Meanwhile, several flights, including those to Mumbai and other destinations, are currently waiting on the taxiway, as per the report.

It added that an Indigo flight from Delhi to Dhaka, has been diverted to Kolkata.