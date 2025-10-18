Search
Sat, Oct 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bangladesh: Massive fire at Dhaka airport's cargo terminal, flight operations suspended | Video

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 18, 2025 05:24 pm IST

A video showed thick clouds of smoke engulfing the airport as the blaze continued in the cargo village area.

A massive fire broke out at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the Bangladesh capital on Saturday afternoon, which prompted the authorities to suspend flight operations.

A massive fire broke out at the Dhaka airport on Saturday.(PTI)
A massive fire broke out at the Dhaka airport on Saturday.(PTI)

The fire broke out in the cargo area of the Dhaka airport at around 2:15 pm, The Dhaka Tribune reported, quoting airport authorities.

The blaze has resulted in diversion and cancellation of several inbound and outbound flights from Dhaka airport. The emergency units of the airport, along with the Bangladesh Army and the air force, have started firefighting operations.

A video, shared by PTI, showed thick clouds of smoke engulfing the airport as the blaze continued in the cargo village area.

The Bangladesh authorities have suspended all the flight operations. Meanwhile, several flights, including those to Mumbai and other destinations, are currently waiting on the taxiway, as per the report.

It added that an Indigo flight from Delhi to Dhaka, has been diverted to Kolkata.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Bangladesh: Massive fire at Dhaka airport's cargo terminal, flight operations suspended | Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On