Bangladesh on edge as protesters plan ‘March to Dhaka’

Bangladesh was on edge on Monday as protesters gathered in the national capital and other places for a “March to Dhaka” after the death of more than 100 people in violent clashes during demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Protesters block a street in Dhaka seeking justice for the victims arrested and killed in the recent nationwide violence. (AFP Photo)

The protesters gathered despite an indefinite nationwide curfew imposed from 6pm on Sunday, the first time the Bangladesh government resorted to such a step since protests began last month, and a three-day general holiday from Monday. Police used teargas and flash bang grenades to disperse thousands of people who gathered at Jatrabari area and the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, media reports said.

The country was under a complete internet shutdown from Monday, with social media and messaging platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Signal totally inaccessible. Telecom service providers were directed by authorities to shut down 4G services on Sunday afternoon as violent clashes erupted across the country. Bangladesh Railway suspended all services to prevent protesters travelling to Dhaka from across the country on trains.

Sunday’s death toll, which included 14 policemen, was the highest for a single day in protests in Bangladesh’s recent history, surpassing 67 deaths reported on July 19 when students and citizens clashed with security forces.

Last month, more than 200 people were killed across Bangladesh in violent protests against a controversial quota in government jobs. The Supreme Court struck down the quota, and a government crackdown, an internet shutdown and a curfew had helped dissipate protests that were largely spearheaded by students. Thousands of people were arrested and cases registered against thousands more during the crackdown.

After the government eased restrictions and restored internet services towards the end of July, fresh demonstrations were organised in recent days. Tens of thousands of people gathered for protests across Bangladesh, calling for the resignation of Hasina, who won a fourth straight term in a general election in January that was boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

The tough line taken by the Awami League-led government has sparked fears of further confrontations between the protesters and security forces and pro-government groups, which have organised their own rallies and gatherings.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which is now leading the protests, have urged people from all over the country to defy the curfew and join the “March to Dhaka”, which was advanced by a day to Monday, and pressure Hasina to resign.

“The government has killed many students. The time has come for the final answer,” protest coordinator Asif Mahmud said in a post on Facebook on Sunday. “Everyone will come to Dhaka, especially from the surrounding districts. Come to Dhaka and take a position on the streets.”

Experts believe much will now depend on the position taken by the Bangladesh Army, which has deposed elected governments in the past and imposed martial law. Several retired military officials have urged the army to step back following the deaths of protesters in recent days.

On Sunday, the army urged people to obey the curfew. “The Bangladesh Army will perform its promised duty in line with the Bangladesh Constitution and existing laws of the country,” it said in a statement.

“In this regard the people are requested to abide by the curfew as well as give full cooperation to this end,” it said, adding the curfew was imposed to ensure the security of people’s lives, properties and important state establishments.

India has so far maintained that the protests are an “internal matter” of Bangladesh. Around 15,000 Indians, including 8,500 students, were in Bangladesh when the protests began last month. Some 7,000 students returned via land border crossings or on flights. Indian authorities also facilitated the repatriation of hundreds of students from Nepal and Bhutan.