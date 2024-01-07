Bangladesh Election LIVE: Bangladesh goes to poll amid boycott by opposition
Bangladesh election LIVE: A total of 119.6 million registered voters are eligible to vote at Sunday's polls in over 42,000 polling stations.
Bangladesh election LIVE: Bangladesh on Sunday began voting in the 12th general elections at 8 am local time and will continue till 5 pm.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to win a fourth straight term and the fifth overall for her Awami League-led alliance in this general election which is boycotted by the main opposition party BNP and marred by violence ahead of the vote.
A total of 119.6 million registered voters are eligible to vote at Sunday's polls in over 42,000 polling stations, according to the country’s Election Commission.
The voting is being held in 299 out of 300 constituencies. The election to one centre will be held later as a candidate died there. Over 1,500 candidates from 27 political parties are contesting in the election besides 436 independent candidates.
The BNP says the Awami League has propped up "dummy" candidates as independents to try to make the election look credible, a claim the ruling party denies.
The BNP, which also boycotted the 2014 poll but took part in 2018, has asked people to shun the poll and called a two-day strike nationwide from Saturday.
- Jan 07, 2024 08:21 AM IST
Sheikh Hasina casts her vote in DhakaJan 07, 2024 08:13 AM IST
When are the results expected?
The country of almost 170 million people will vote tomorrow as polling begins at 8am and ends at 4pm. Counting will start soon after the end of voting. The initial results are expected by Monday.Jan 07, 2024 08:10 AM IST
Bangladesh goes to polls today amid strike; PM Sheikh Hasina eyes for 5th term
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to win a fourth straight term and the fifth overall for her Awami League-led alliance in a general election on Sunday boycotted by the main opposition party and marred by violence ahead of the vote. Read moreJan 07, 2024 08:04 AM IST
Fear of violence looms over a contentious Bangladesh election
Voters in Bangladesh began casting their ballots Sunday as polls opened in an election fraught with violence and a boycott from the main opposition party, paving the way for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League to seize a fourth consecutive term.
Authorities said at least 18 arson attacks were reported across the country since late Friday, with 10 of them targeting polling places, reported AP. Four people died Friday in an arson attack on a passenger train heading toward the capital, Dhaka. The incidents have intensified tensions ahead of the parliamentary elections that the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its allied groups said they would shun.Jan 07, 2024 08:02 AM IST
Bangladesh PM says opposition party a 'terrorist organisation'
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said the main opposition party boycotting national election was a "terrorist organisation", adding that she was trying to ensure her country remained democratic.
"The BNP is a terrorist organisation," she told waiting reporters after casting her vote. "I am trying my best to ensure that democracy should continue in this country."Jan 07, 2024 08:00 AM IST
PM Hasina says 'trying to ensure' democracy can continue in Bangladesh
PM Sheikh Hasina says 'trying to ensure' democracy can continue in BangladeshJan 07, 2024 07:57 AM IST
India is our trusted friend: PM Sheikh Hasina
In her message to India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says, ''You are most welcome. We are very lucky...India is our trusted friend. During our liberation war, they supported us...After 1975, when we lost our whole family...they gave us shelter. So our best wishes to the people of India."Jan 07, 2024 07:56 AM IST
Bangladesh actor Firdous Ahmed on general elections
"I will ask them (people) to come (and vote) as it is a beautiful day. It is a winter morning, and everybody is excited and eagerly waiting (to cast their votes)," says Bangladesh actor and Awami League leader Firdous Ahmed.Jan 07, 2024 07:53 AM IST
Want to make sure that democracy should continue in this country: PM Sheikh Hasina
As Bangladesh goes to poll for the 2024 general elections today, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says, "Our country is sovereign and independent...We have a big population. We have established people's democratic rights...I want to make sure that democracy should continue in this country...."
