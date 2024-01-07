Bangladesh Election LIVE: Bangladesh goes to poll amid boycott by opposition

Bangladesh election LIVE: Bangladesh on Sunday began voting in the 12th general elections at 8 am local time and will continue till 5 pm. Election officers tally material received in preparation for the general elections in Dhaka.(AP)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to win a fourth straight term and the fifth overall for her Awami League-led alliance in this general election which is boycotted by the main opposition party BNP and marred by violence ahead of the vote.

A total of 119.6 million registered voters are eligible to vote at Sunday's polls in over 42,000 polling stations, according to the country’s Election Commission.

The voting is being held in 299 out of 300 constituencies. The election to one centre will be held later as a candidate died there. Over 1,500 candidates from 27 political parties are contesting in the election besides 436 independent candidates.

The BNP says the Awami League has propped up "dummy" candidates as independents to try to make the election look credible, a claim the ruling party denies.

The BNP, which also boycotted the 2014 poll but took part in 2018, has asked people to shun the poll and called a two-day strike nationwide from Saturday.