Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.(REUTERS)
world news

Bangladesh to turn to Ukraine for wheat as Russia plans to raise export tax

Russia's economy minister announced the plans on Friday, in another push to curb a rise in domestic food prices triggered by the Covid-19 crisis.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:45 PM IST

Bangladesh will step up wheat purchases from Ukraine to make up for any shortfall in supplies from Russia which has announced plans to impose a higher export tax on the grain from March 1, a senior Dhaka-based government official told Reuters.

Russia's economy minister announced the plans on Friday, in another push to curb a rise in domestic food prices triggered by the Covid-19 crisis.

"We are communicating with Ukraine to import wheat," said Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, the top civil servant at the country's food ministry.

Under a diplomatic deal, Russia was supposed to export 400,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh in the current fiscal year to June. Moscow has so far supplied 200,000 tonnes of wheat to Dhaka.

Now, it looks like Russia will not be able to supply the rest of the quantity, Khanum said. Bangladesh is the third biggest buyer of Russian wheat after Turkey and Egypt.

"We are also importing wheat through international tenders and from June, we'll start our local wheat procurement drive," she said. Dhaka aims to import 600,000 tonnes of wheat by June, she said.

Bangladesh imports around 6 million tonnes of wheat annually, making it one of the world's biggest grain importers.

Dhaka is rushing to import rice and wheat to shore up its depleted reserves after repeated floods last year ravaged its crops, sending local prices to record highs.

This handout photo taken and released on January 16, 2021 by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows Mount Semeru spewing ash during an eruption in Lumajang, East Java. (AFP)
world news

Semeru volcano on Indonesia’s Java island spews hot clouds

By Associated Press
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:55 PM IST
There were no immediate evacuations, but the National Disaster Mitigation Agency warned people who live in the villages on the slopes of the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot)-high mountain to be vigilant in looking for signs of danger
Michael White, the Navy veteran, kept a handwritten document detailing the nearly two years he spent imprisoned in Iran. (AP Photo)(AP)
world news

'I was the mouse': How quest for love landed US Navy veteran in Iran jail

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:44 PM IST
  • A handwritten journal he wrote behind bars — a copy of which was provided exclusively to The Associated Press — offers new details about his ordeal in Iran.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends her weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, DC on January 15, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

US lawmakers who helped the rioters should be prosecuted, says Nancy Pelosi

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Democrats have alleged that rioters were given advance tours of the US Capitol ahead of the January 6 storming
All federal prisons in the United States have been placed on lockdown, with officials aiming to quell any potential violence.(AP)
world news

Federal prisons on lockdown in run-up to Biden inauguration

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:41 PM IST
To avoid backlash from inmates, the lockdown was not announced until after they were locked in their cells Friday evening.
William shared his own experiences of working as a helicopter pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.(REUTERS)
world news

Prince William worried about strain on UK emergency workers

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:03 PM IST
William told emergency workers on a video call that they must not be afraid to ask for help despite their inclination to help others first.
During his presidency, Trump pledged that his businesses wouldn’t sign new deals in foreign countries.(AP)
world news

Trump will leave about $500 million poorer after 4 years in office

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:45 PM IST
The man who made “America First” his catchphrase could now hunt overseas for partnerships and licensing deals.
The inauguration ceremony for the Ekuveni synthetic running track in Male was attended by President Ibrahim Solih. The groundbreaking for the project was done in November during the visit of foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. (Indian High Commission in the Maldives).
world news

India implements community projects worth $13 million in the Maldives

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:16 PM IST
  • Over the past six months, eight grant projects backed by India have been completed in the Maldives.
The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs constitutes consultative committees of members of both the Houses of Parliament and arranges meetings. These panels are attached to various ministries.(Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times)
world news

Jaishankar attends meeting with parliamentary panel on external affairs

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:58 PM IST
At the meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla gave a detailed presentation on the external affairs ministry.
Like Trump, Bolsonaro opposes Huawei on the unproven grounds that it shares confidential data with China's Communist government.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Brazil's Bolsonaro to allow China's Huawei in 5G auctions: Report

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Financial costs and the exit of US ally Trump from the White House are forcing President Jair Bolsonaro to backtrack on his opposition to Huawei.
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, New Jersey and Mississippi are offering the vaccine to smokers under the age of 65.(AP)
world news

Covid vaccination priority to smokers frustrate essential workers in US: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:51 PM IST
The CDC guidelines say that adults of any age with smoking habit are at increased risk for severe Covid–associated illness.
Norway’s recommendation doesn’t mean that younger, healthier people should avoid being vaccinated.(Bloomberg | Representational image)
world news

Norway: Deaths among elderly after first Covid-19 vaccine dose rise to 29

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:50 PM IST
The latest figure adds six to the number of known fatalities in Norway, and also lowers the age group thought to be affected from 80.
Iranian President Donald Trump.(AP)
world news

Major European powers rebuke Iran over uranium metal plans

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:38 PM IST
The UN nuclear watchdog and Tehran said on Wednesday that Iran had started the work, in the latest breach of its nuclear deal with six major powers as the country presses for a lifting of US sanctions.
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia,(AP)
world news

Russia to reopen air travel with India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar: Govt

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:33 PM IST
A statement shared following a meeting of the government's coronavirus HQ said that the four countries were seeing fewer than 40 new cases per fortnight per 100,000 people.
Joe Biden is elevating the post of science adviser to Cabinet level, a White House first.(AP)
world news

'Science will always be at the forefront of my administration': Joe Biden

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Biden, who planned to introduce his team Saturday, said the scientists “will ensure everything we do is grounded in science, facts and the truth.”
Firefighters talk outside a care home, where at least five people have died in a suspected monoxide poisoning accident, in Lanuvio, Italy, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli(REUTERS)
world news

At least five dead after suspected gas leak at Italian nursing home

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:26 PM IST
The incident happened at the Villa dei Diamanti care home in Lanuvio, a town near Rome, Italian firefighters said in a post on Twitter. "Some residents have [been] killed, while others have been hospitalised," it said.
