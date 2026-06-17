‘Beautiful, killer, tough’: Trump praises PM Modi at bilateral meet | Video

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as both “beautiful” and a “tough” negotiator during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. HT-world

Speaking alongside Modi, Trump said the United States and India were “very close” to finalising a long-awaited trade agreement, remarking that while Modi is “a beautiful-looking man,” he is also one of the toughest negotiators he has encountered.

“We’ve been there for a little while, and he’s a very tough negotiator — one of the toughest, actually,” Trump said when asked about the status of the trade talks.

Also Read: Trump's help offer if India ever attacked, Modi's Hormuz appeal: Top quotes from G7 meet

The US President also commented on his personal rapport with PM Modi, saying, “"He's been my friend for a long time now, and we've always had a great relationship, and it's great to be with you."

“He looks like an angel, but actually, he’s as tough as a killer. He's as tough as they come. He looks so good. So he gets you by surprise. But there's few people like this. People say, 'He's such a nice man.' I say, 'He's very tough'... We'll be going to India sometime in the future,” Trump added.

The two leaders held their first talk in 16 months in Evion, France, after PM Modi's official visit to the White House in February 2025.

The proposed India-US trade deal is in its final stages, with negotiations progressing steadily and work on the agreement expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Also Read: India can play big role in West Asia and beyond as long as Modi is leader: Trump

PM Modi raises Indian seafarers’ issue PM Modi started the meeting by congratulating Trump for his efforts in West Asia and raised the issue of Indian seafarers’ in the Strait of Hormuz. He said he hopes that ensuring their safety would be a key part of any agreement reached with Iran.

Trump, while responding to a question on the same, said that he heard about the attack and remarked that “it is a rough profession.”

PM Modi further said that the deal with Iran offers “new hope for peace and stability” in West Asia. He added that the deal will lead to a longstanding peace in the region.

“And I am confident that this will lead to a longstanding peace in the region,” he said.

Modi said that both him, and Trump “agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy”. India has “consistently emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation”, he added.

Trump says US will be there help India The US President also said that if India ever comes under an attack, the United States will “be there” to help him. However, Trump added that the help will only be extended if PM Modi is the leader of the country if an attack takes place.

"Now if there's a new leader, I'm not sure about it," he said.

Trump also said that as long as PM Modi is leading the country, India plays a big role in West Asia.

"Yeah I do, I think India plays a big role in everything. As long he (Modi) is the leader, India plays a big role," Trump said. The US President also said that in India everyone has “tremendous” respect for PM Modi.