Beijing reports 4 new coronavirus cases imported from Italy
The city now has a total of 422 cases. Coronavirus cases are now rising across the globe at a more rapid rate than inside China.world Updated: Mar 06, 2020 06:47 IST
Beijing
Beijing reported four new cases of coronavirus on March 5, all imported from Italy, the city’s municipal health commission said in a statement on Friday.
The city now has a total of 422 cases. Coronavirus cases are now rising across the globe at a more rapid rate than inside China.
tags
top news
trending topics