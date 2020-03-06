e-paper
Beijing reports 4 new coronavirus cases imported from Italy

Beijing reports 4 new coronavirus cases imported from Italy

The city now has a total of 422 cases. Coronavirus cases are now rising across the globe at a more rapid rate than inside China.

A man wears a face mask as he travels on a train to the Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing on March 5, 2020. (AFP photo)
         

Beijing reported four new cases of coronavirus on March 5, all imported from Italy, the city’s municipal health commission said in a statement on Friday.

The city now has a total of 422 cases. Coronavirus cases are now rising across the globe at a more rapid rate than inside China.

