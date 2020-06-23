e-paper
Beijing says mass testing for Covid-19 to enter 'fast track'

Beijing says mass testing for Covid-19 to enter ‘fast track’

Beijing can now administer more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests per day compared with 40,000 in March, Zhang Hua, deputy director at the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told reporters.

world Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:39 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Beijing
Beijing had taken samples from 2.95 million people between June 12 and June 22
Beijing had taken samples from 2.95 million people between June 12 and June 22(via REUTERS)
         

Beijing’s mass testing for the new coronavirus will soon enter a “fast track” as the city’s testing capacity expands, a senior municipal health official said on Tuesday.

Beijing can now administer more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests per day compared with 40,000 in March, Zhang Hua, deputy director at the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told reporters.

Beijing had taken samples from 2.95 million people between June 12 and June 22, Zhang said.

