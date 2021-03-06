Beijing to tighten grip on HK polls
- The changes are part of a draft decision submitted on the opening day of the week-long meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s ceremonial legislature, which will all but certainly endorse it.
A largely pro-Beijing committee that elects Hong Kong’s leader will also choose a large part of the legislature, a top Chinese official announced on Friday as part of a major revamp that will increase central control over Hong Kong’s politics.
The changes are part of a draft decision submitted on the opening day of the week-long meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s ceremonial legislature, which will all but certainly endorse it.
The election committee will participate in the nomination of candidates for Hong Kong’s legislature and elect “a relatively large share” of its members, said Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the NPC’s standing committee.
China targets 6% growth
China has set its annual economic growth rate for 2021 at above 6%, Premier Li Keqiang said. “China’s growth rate has been set at over 6% for this year,” Li said in his 2021 work report that he read out at the NPC. “In setting this target, we have taken into account the recovery of economic activity,” Li said.
Separately, China’s annual defence budget will maintain single-digit growth for a sixth consecutive year by increasing 6.8% in 2021, according to the draft budget report.
For the first time, China’s official defence budget has crossed the $200bn mark. “This year’s planned defence spending will be about 1.35tn yuan ($209bn),” news agency Xinhua reported, adding that China’s defence budget is a quarter of that of the US.
(With inputs from Sutirtho Patranobis)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beijing to tighten grip on HK polls
- The changes are part of a draft decision submitted on the opening day of the week-long meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s ceremonial legislature, which will all but certainly endorse it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China plans to help build a ‘passageway’ between Tibet and South Asia
- A brief report published by news agency Xinhua says the central government will support the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to build the passageway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK detects 16 cases of new Covid-19 variant
- Public Health England (PHE) said cases of the variant known as B.1.1.318 were first identified on February 15 and it was understood to have originated in the UK.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic origin: WHO to publish report on Mar 15
- The controversy over the investigation organised by the World Health Organization and China about the origins of Covid-19 heated up as a group of scientists called for an independent probe to consider all hypotheses and nail down whether the virus came from an animal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China plans to help build a ‘passageway’ between Tibet and South Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge number of young migrants arriving at US border poses challenge for Biden
- Biden took office promising an immigration policy more humane than that of Donald Trump, but some migrant advocacy groups say the new Democratic president's decisions are luring undocumented travelers in what amounts to a beacon effect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO report on Wuhan, China mission due in mid-March: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covax vaccinations bring relief to Africans suffering from Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter explores 'undo send' feature for paying users
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkey: Sudden weather change likely cause of chopper crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN report shows close to 931 million tonnes of food were wasted globally in 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mystery UK person with Covid variant found after 5-day hunt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After senate poll defeat, ISI, Pak army chiefs meet Imran Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada clears Johnson & Johnson vaccine, first to approve 4 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox