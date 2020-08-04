e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Beirut blasts may be due to old explosive material at port: Security official

Beirut blasts may be due to old explosive material at port: Security official

The explosion killed and wounded dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the Beirut sky.

world Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:35 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Beirut
A picture shows a destroyed silo at the scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
A picture shows a destroyed silo at the scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut.(AFP)
         

Two massive explosions that hit Beirut on Tuesday may have been caused by explosive materials confiscated years ago and stored at the city’s port, General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim said.

“It appears that there is a warehouse containing material that was confiscated years ago, and it appears that it was highly explosive material,” the senior security official said, adding that an investigation would be launched into the explosions.

The explosion killed and wounded dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the Beirut sky.

Video footage of the second blast showed an enormous orange fireball that dwarfed nearby buildings and sent a devastating tornado-like shockwave ripping through the city.

tags
top news
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
Massive blast shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut, hundreds injured
Massive blast shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut, hundreds injured
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In