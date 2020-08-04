Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told Israeli N12 television news that the explosion was most likely an accident caused by a fire.world Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:33 IST
Jerusalem
Israel has nothing to do with a huge explosion at the Beirut port area on Tuesday, an Israeli official said.
“Israel has nothing to do with the incident,” the official said on condition of anonymity. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told Israeli N12 television news that the explosion was most likely an accident caused by a fire.
