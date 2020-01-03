Benjamin Netanyahu cuts short Greece trip after Qasem Soleimani’s death: Official

world

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was heading home Friday after cutting short a visit to Greece, a source in his office said, after the US killed a top Iranian commander.

Israel’s security cabinet was set to meet Friday to discuss possible threats to the Jewish state after the United States, its closest ally, killed Major General Qasem Soleimani in a missile strike near Baghdad airport on Friday morning.