Benjamin Netanyahu cuts short Greece trip after Qasem Soleimani’s death: Official

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says he is cutting short a visit to Greece and returning home to follow “ongoing developments” after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top general.

world Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:56 IST
Agence France-Presse
Jerusalem
Israel’s security cabinet was set to meet Friday to discuss possible threats to the Jewish state.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was heading home Friday after cutting short a visit to Greece, a source in his office said, after the US killed a top Iranian commander.

Israel’s security cabinet was set to meet Friday to discuss possible threats to the Jewish state after the United States, its closest ally, killed Major General Qasem Soleimani in a missile strike near Baghdad airport on Friday morning.

