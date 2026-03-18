In fresh ‘proof of life’, Netanyahu posts video with US Ambassador, takes jibe at Ali Larijani’s death
In the video shared on Tuesday, Netanyahu was seen having a conversation with the US envoy reiterating, "I am alive" and "shaking hands with five fingers".
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted another video of his meeting with US Ambassador Mike Huckabee — an apparent proof of him "being alive" — even as social media continue to debate conspiracy theories regarding the Israeli leader amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.
In the video shared on Tuesday, Netanyahu was seen having a conversation with the US envoy reiterating, "I am alive" and "shaking hands with five fingers".
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Netanyahu's latest social media post is the fourth such social media post showing him addressing an online briefing, visit to a coffee shop, and interaction with Israeli locals in a bid to address rumours that he had been killed.
In the video, Huckabee said, "Mr Prime Minister, I want you to know the President (Donald Trump) asked me to come and make sure you were okay."
Netanyahu, in his response, said, "Yes, Mike. Yes, I'm alive." To which the US envoy said, "I checked that and I'm happy to see that, but he wanted to make sure because, you know, you guys get along too well."
Also Read: Netanyahu claims Ali Larijani dead, urges Iranians to 'take fate in own hands'
Netanyahu mockingly responds saying, "I know, and we shake hands with five fingers in each hand" — in an apparent reference to his video which the social media flagged as AI generated — "But I have to tell you, I'm alive, but I have this card. And yeah, don't read it. So it's a punch card. Today, I erased two names on the punch cards, and you see how many more to go on this batch."
The elimination of "two names" in "punch card" was an apparent reference to two top Iranian officials — Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and General Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force — which Israel claimed to have killed on Monday.
Rumours regarding Netanyahu and four videos so far
False rumours claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was killed in an Iranian missile strike was doing rounds on social media. What added to the rumour was a screenshot of Netanyahu's recent press conference which social media claimed was a deepfake generated by Artificial Intelligence.
Social media users pointed to an apparent "sixth finger" visible on the Israeli PM's right hand. The "sixth finger" claim gained traction online, inviting responses from internet users and influencers.
Also Read: Is Netanyahu absent from key cabinet meets? ‘Death’ rumors swirl despite new PMO photos, videos
Netanyahu's son Yair, who is normally active on social media platform X, also appeared to go silent, adding to speculations. Photos purportedly showing Netanyahu injured, generated using AI, also emerged online.
Amid the rumours, Netanyahu appeared in a video on X on Sunday to directly address rumours of his death. A cup in hand at a cafe, he says in between sips, “They say I'm what?”. He goes on to flash his hands to show he has five fingers, and not six as was theorised by social media users who said his earlier video was “AI-generated”.
In the video, Netanyahu asks someone behind the camera, “What did you ask me?” The person responds, “Prime Minister, they say on the internet that you are dead", to which he responds: “I'm dying for coffee… Do you want to count the number of fingers?"
He released another video of himself interacting with people amid death rumours.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMajid Alam
Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia.Read More