IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden admin scraps Trump-era rule ending work permit for some H-1B spouses
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on January 26. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on January 26. (Reuters)
world news

Biden admin scraps Trump-era rule ending work permit for some H-1B spouses

The reversal comes as a huge relief for many Indians who had lived with mounting uncertainty as former President Donald Trump’s administration had sought to take away work their work authorisation as part of a larger effort to protect American jobs for Americans.
READ FULL STORY
By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:27 PM IST

The Joe Biden administration has withdrawn a Trump-era rule rescinding work authorisation for spouses of some H-1B visa holders, a large number of whom are from India.

The reversal comes as a huge relief for a community that had lived with mounting uncertainty as former President Donald Trump’s administration had sought to take away work their work authorisation purportedly as part of a larger effort to protect American jobs for Americans.

“Withdrawn,” said a government regulatory posting from the Office of Management and Budget on Monday, for the order, “Employment Authorization for Certain Classes of Aliens With Final Orders of Removal.”

Certain H-4 visa holders, spouses of H-1B visa holders with approved applications for green cards, were granted authorisation to work by president Barack Obama in 2015, primarily to help families cope with prolonged waiting time for applicants from India (because of an annual country-cap on green cards). It’s called H-4 Employment Authorization Document (H-4EAD). “Nearly 90% of H-4 workers are highly paid women from India with college degrees,” Cato Institute, a US think tank, said in a 2020 report.

“It’s significant—though not unexpected—that the Biden administration wants to continue the Obama-era policy of allowing spouses of H-1B workers to apply for work permits,” said Doug Rand, who worked on immigration policy in the Obama White House and is now the co-founder of Boundless Immigration, a technology company that helps immigrants obtain green cards and citizenship.

“The 2015 Obama-era regulation, which the Trump administration opposed but failed to rescind, applies to H-4 visa holders who are spouses (not children) of H-1B visa holders with an approved green card petition.”

Trump had wanted to rescind the order as part of his larger plan to reform the legal immigration system to ensure Americans had the first shot at American jobs and not foreigners, under his overarching “Buy American, Hire American” policy. His administration had joint a lawsuit challenging the Obama-era rule and later issued a rule rescinding it.

The former president and other immigration hawks in his administration targeted the H-1B visa programme, for instance, alleging that it had been used by American companies to outsource American jobs to foreigners on lower wages.

Indians have been the largest recipients of H-1B visas, accounting for more than 70% of the annual 85,000. And the former administration had rescinded work authorisation for H-4 visa holders, arguing they were taking away American jobs from Americans, despite bipartisan pushback from US Congress.

“We commend the Biden-Harris Administration for taking immediate action to turn the page from the Trump-Pence Administration’s disastrous immigration policies, and to do right by more than 100,000 hardworking immigrants who are contributing to t United States every single day in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” said Todd Schulte, president of FWD.usa, a group founded by Facebook to “help fix our country’s harmful immigration system”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The graffiti found Wednesday included the message “Uighur Lives Matter” and appeared aimed at calling attention to China's treatment of mostly Muslim Uighurs (Twitter)
The graffiti found Wednesday included the message “Uighur Lives Matter” and appeared aimed at calling attention to China's treatment of mostly Muslim Uighurs (Twitter)
world news

French Holocaust memorial vandalized on remembrance day

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:28 PM IST
  • The Israeli Embassy in France tweeted a photo of the pro-Uighur graffiti scrawled on a wall etched with the names of tens of thousands of French victims of the Holocaust. The embassy expressed “horror and anger” at the vandalism “on such a symbolic day.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on January 26. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on January 26. (Reuters)
world news

Biden admin scraps Trump-era rule ending work permit for some H-1B spouses

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The reversal comes as a huge relief for many Indians who had lived with mounting uncertainty as former President Donald Trump’s administration had sought to take away work their work authorisation as part of a larger effort to protect American jobs for Americans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas US.(Reuters)
Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas US.(Reuters)
world news

Oil slips as Covid-19, demand concerns weigh ahead of supply report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:24 PM IST
"Oil continues consolidating," said Jeffrey Halley of brokerage OANDA. "The Saudi Arabian cuts, OPEC+ compliance above 85% and an insatiable demand from Asia means that oil has seen its cyclical lows for 2021."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A federal grand jury has charged six men with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.(AP)
A federal grand jury has charged six men with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.(AP)
world news

Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:17 PM IST
The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor by anti-government extremists upset over her coronavirus restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company employs 400 people but did not elaborate on how many were evacuated Wednesday. REUTERS/Phil Noble(REUTERS)
The company employs 400 people but did not elaborate on how many were evacuated Wednesday. REUTERS/Phil Noble(REUTERS)
world news

UK plant producing Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine evacuated

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  • The UK arm of Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Wockhardt, which is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in north Wales, said it notified authorities after receiving the package on Wednesday morning. The company had recently hosted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Korean President Moon Jae-in(AP)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in(AP)
world news

South Korea sees one of strongest recoveries among major economies

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:37 PM IST
South Korea ended the pandemic year of 2020 with a 1% contraction in gross domestic product, likely to be the smallest among OECD members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representations of virtual currency bitcoin(Reuters)
Representations of virtual currency bitcoin(Reuters)
world news

South Africa cracks down on Bitcoin after alleged ponzi scheme

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:33 PM IST
South Africa’s finance-industry regulator wants more power to prosecute perpetrators of fraud and oversee dealing in cryptocurrencies after the collapse of a Bitcoin trader, alleged to be the country’s largest Ponzi scheme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More restrictions will mean further pain for airlines and the travel industry at a time when many companies are struggling after eleven months of the pandemic.(PIA JOSEPHSON via REUTERS)
More restrictions will mean further pain for airlines and the travel industry at a time when many companies are struggling after eleven months of the pandemic.(PIA JOSEPHSON via REUTERS)
world news

Britain cracks down on travel to stop virus spread

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:20 PM IST
  • Travellers arriving in Britain from high-risk Covid-19 countries will have to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation, while those wishing to leave will need to explain why in a process checked before departure, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police begin to enter a building as they respond to hostage situation at doctor's office in Austin, Texas.(AP)
Police begin to enter a building as they respond to hostage situation at doctor's office in Austin, Texas.(AP)
world news

2 dead in reported hostage situation at Texas medical office

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:50 PM IST
A SWAT team found the bodies late Tuesday after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the building in Austin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden's focus on climate change has cheered international partners and environmental advocates, but upset Big Oil.(AP)
US President Joe Biden's focus on climate change has cheered international partners and environmental advocates, but upset Big Oil.(AP)
world news

Biden to target drilling, fossil fuel subsidies in new climate orders

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:42 PM IST
The orders will set the direction for President Joe Biden's climate change and environmental agenda and mark a drastic reversal from his predecessor Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Google Safety Engineering Center at Google's European headquarters in Dublin will focus on content responsibility and is the first in the world for the company, the company's Director of Trust and Safety Amanda Storey said in a blog.(REUTERS)
The Google Safety Engineering Center at Google's European headquarters in Dublin will focus on content responsibility and is the first in the world for the company, the company's Director of Trust and Safety Amanda Storey said in a blog.(REUTERS)
world news

Google opens Dublin hub to tackle harmful online content

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:39 PM IST
The world's most popular search engine, along with other US tech giants, has drawn criticism because of the spread of illegal and harmful content via their platforms, triggering calls for more regulatory action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio addresses supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump and other members of the far-right Proud Boys during a march near the Washington Monument the night before rallies to protest the U.S. presidential election results, in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/Files(REUTERS)
Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio addresses supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump and other members of the far-right Proud Boys during a march near the Washington Monument the night before rallies to protest the U.S. presidential election results, in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/Files(REUTERS)
world news

Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for US law enforcement: Report

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:22 PM IST
The Proud Boys were involved in the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol January 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters in New York, US.(Reuters/ File photo)
The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters in New York, US.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

UN experts fault Italy in drownings of over 200 migrants

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:09 PM IST
The Human Rights Committee also called on Italian authorities to “proceed with an independent and timely investigation and to prosecute those responsible” for the deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officers manage a checkpoint on a road near the Wockhardt pharmaceutical plant in Wrexham, Britain January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble(REUTERS)
Police officers manage a checkpoint on a road near the Wockhardt pharmaceutical plant in Wrexham, Britain January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble(REUTERS)
world news

UK AstraZeneca vaccine plant partially evacuated over suspect package

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Local police confirmed that a bomb disposal unit was on site and advised the public to avoid the area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“USDA and the Biden Administration are committed to bringing relief and support to farmers, ranchers and producers of all backgrounds and financial status, including by ensuring producers have access to temporary debt relief,” Robert Bonnie, the department’s deputy chief of staff, said in a statement.(AP)
“USDA and the Biden Administration are committed to bringing relief and support to farmers, ranchers and producers of all backgrounds and financial status, including by ensuring producers have access to temporary debt relief,” Robert Bonnie, the department’s deputy chief of staff, said in a statement.(AP)
world news

Biden administration to give debt relief to 12,000 farmers

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:36 PM IST
The US Department of Agriculture will temporarily suspend past-due debt collections and foreclosures for farmers borrowing under two major loan programs administered by the Farm Service Agency, administration officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP