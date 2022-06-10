Biden, Bolsonaro agree to work together on Amazon deforestation: White House
US President Joe Biden and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro agreed during a meeting at an Americas summit in Los Angeles to work together on preventing further deforestation of the Amazon, the White House said on Thursday.
The two leaders also agreed to coordinate at the United Nations Security Council over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the White House said.
-
UN nuclear watchdog: Iran removing 27 surveillance cameras
Iran's decision comes as the IAEA's board censured Tehran over what the agency calls the Islamic Republic's failure to provide “credible information” over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country.
-
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
-
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
-
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
