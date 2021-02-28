Home / World News / Joe Biden cheers new vaccine but cautions on Covid-19 variants
Joe Biden cheers new vaccine but cautions on Covid-19 variants


By hindustantimes.com | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar | Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:14 AM IST
US President Joe Biden before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S, on Saturday. (Bloomberg Photo )

President Joe Biden cheered an announcement on Saturday that the US Food and Drug Administration has authorized Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, but cautioned Americans to not let their guard down as new variants spread.

"Though we celebrate today’s news, I urge all Americans — keep washing your hands, stay socially distanced, and keep wearing masks," Biden said in a statement. "As I have said many times, things are still likely to get worse again as new variants spread, and the current improvement could reverse."

