Biden clear about restoring compassion, order to immigration system: White House
US President Joe Biden has been very clear about "restoring compassion and order" to the country's immigration system, the White House said on Thursday and noted that a series of executive actions signed by him in the last few weeks are just the beginning.
"The executive actions signed thus far are just the beginning,” a White House spokesperson told PTI.
"President Biden has been very clear about restoring compassion and order to our immigration system, and correcting the divisive, inhumane, and immoral policies of the past four years, which is our focus in the coming weeks and months," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson was responding to a question on an influential immigration advocacy group representing Indian-Americans urging the Biden administration not to issue the most sought-after H-1B work visa to any individual born in India, till the time the discriminatory country-cap on green cards or permanent legal residency is removed.
In a statement, Aman Kapoor, president of Immigration Voice called on the Biden administration to use its authority under INA Section 212(f) to exclude any new individual born in India who are not currently in the United States legally from obtaining a new H-1B visa for the first time in Fiscal Year 2022.
The White House, however, did not say if the administration intends to issue such an order. At the same time, it has committed itself to a comprehensive immigration reform which is humane and compassionate. In his immigration reform bill sent to the Congress, the White House has proposed elimination of country-quota in allocation of green cards, a major demand of organisations like Immigration Voice and Indian IT professionals.
The non-partisan Congressional Research Service says that this "discriminatory and arbitrary" cap on the number of Indian nationals who can receive lawful permanent residency each year has created a backlog of over one million people waiting for green cards, with a wait time of over 195 years, Kapoor said, adding that in fiscal year 2030, the line is expected to grow to 436 years.
"A majority of the Green Card backlog consists of women and children, who will eventually die in these backlogs. Needless to say, the per-country limits on the employment-based green card system are, in fact, 100 per cent an 'Indian Exclusion Act'. In reality, this implies a de facto ban on employment-based green cards for any new Indian national entering the United States on an H-1B visa,” Kapoor said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police search Navalny headquarters in late-night raid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Justice Department seeks to delay appeals on WeChat, TikTok restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain's economy to reach pre-Covid-19 levels within two years: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats close their case using Donald Trump’s words against him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft backs search engines paying for news worldwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden rescinds Trump's emergency order on US-Mexico border wall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Convict Donald Trump or face dire democracy damage, prosecutors say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden clear about restoring compassion, order to immigration system: White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar committee to take action against officer who fired live ammunition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden wants to quadruple refugee admissions set by Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden hails deal for 200 million Covid vaccine doses, faster shipments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 killed in 130-vehicle pileup on icy Texas interstate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CDC says severe reactions to Covid-19 vaccines are rare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden says Trump 'did not do his job' on Covid vaccine program, urges patience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California now has more Covid-19 deaths than New York
- The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday that a decline in overall virus cases conceals the increasing numbers of outbreaks and community spread involving new variants, with a strain first identified in South Africa late last year now seen in 19 countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox