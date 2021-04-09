IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden creates commission to study potential Supreme Court expansion
US President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
US President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
world news

Biden creates commission to study potential Supreme Court expansion

Before the US elections, then president Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the top court seat, which gave the Supreme Court a 6-3 conservative majority.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 09:22 PM IST

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday ordered the creation of a bipartisan commission to study potential reforms to the Supreme Court, including whether to expand the number of justices, a key goal of progressive Democrats.

In an executive order, Biden said the commission would tackle the "merits and legality" of specific high court reform proposals. Along with the contentious idea of expanding the court, reform advocates have recently pushed for term limits for the justices.

A White House official stressed that the commission's members represent the full political spectrum and "is intended to study the arguments both in favor of and against the reforms proposed in these areas."

Biden promised to establish the commission after coming under heavy pressure during his presidential campaign to act on reforming the Supreme Court. In part, that stemmed from former President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans moving quickly to fill liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat after her death less than two months before the election. Republicans previously refused to give former President Barack Obama's nominee Merrick Garland a hearing in 2016 when they still controlled the Senate.

In his single term, Trump named three justices to the high court, cementing a 6-3 conservative majority.

While Republicans have fiercely opposed increasing the size of the Supreme Court, many Democrats and progressive activists say all options must be considered to counter an entrenched conservative majority that could threaten access to healthcare, abortion, and civil rights.

Biden, who previously voiced opposition to "court packing," repeatedly refused to articulate a stance on the issue during the waning days of the presidential campaign, saying that people would learn how he felt about the issue only after the election.

The commission will be made up of a group of liberal and conservative legal scholars, former federal judges and lawyers who have appeared before the court. It will hold public meetings and have 180 days to report its findings.

The number of justices on the high court has remained at nine since 1869, but Congress has the power to change the size of the bench and did so several times before that.

Activist groups and Democrats have also broached the idea of imposing term limits for justices. This would likely require a constitutional amendment, though some scholars have proposed ways to accomplish term limits by statute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states joe biden

Related Stories

Court-packing has remained one of the most debated topics around the Supreme Court.(REUTERS)
Court-packing has remained one of the most debated topics around the Supreme Court.(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden could soon reveal his stance on ‘court-packing’. Here’s why

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON NOV 26, 2020 10:47 PM IST
At a campaign rally in Arizona, Biden reiterated that he would not discuss court-packing till the presidential elections, arguing that his comment would divert the attention from other burning issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP