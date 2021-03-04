Biden forced to pull Tanden nomination for key budget post
- She will eventually have a role in the Biden administration, but it was not immediately clear how.
The White House on Tuesday withdrew Indian-American Neera Tanden’s nomination to a cabinet position to head the office of management and budget (OMB) after she faced opposition from Republicans as well as a Democrat for her controversial tweets.
She will eventually have a role in the Biden administration, but it was not immediately clear how.
“I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for director of the office of management and budget,” US President Joe Biden said. “I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my administration.”
Biden offered no indication of what that role will be, but it will most certainly be a position not requiring confirmation by the Senate.
“I am writing to you to withdraw my nomination,” Tanden wrote to the president as it “now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities”.
Critics have called Tanden - the first woman of colour picked to head the powerful OMB - divisive, citing her tweets in which she had targeted specially - but not limited to - Republicans over the past four years.
Subpoena reissued for Trump’s tax records
A US House of Representatives oversight committee has reissued a subpoena seeking former US president Donald Trump’s tax and financial records, saying in a memo made public on Tuesday that it needs the documents to address “conflicts of interest” by future presidents.
The House committee issued a similar subpoena in 2019, but that subpoena had expired in January when new US lawmakers took office.
PM Khan to seek vote of confidence in parl, says report
- Gilani received 169 votes to Sheikh’s 164, election authorities and opposition parties said.
Pak needs to enact laws to fulfil FATF targets
- The FATF said Pakistan had “largely addressed” 24 of the 27 items in the action plan.
Scandal-hit Cuomo may see emergency powers taken away
- The governor hasn’t taken questions from reporters since a February 19 briefing, an unusually long gap for a Democrat whose daily, televised updates on the coronavirus pandemic were must-see TV last spring.
UK extends job support, tax breaks for pandemic-hit economy
- He also said Britain must be prepared to cut the deficit, announcing plans to increase the tax on corporate profits and boost revenue from personal income taxes in 2023.
Police warn of militant plot to ‘breach’ US Capitol
- The Capitol police statement noted that it already has made “significant security upgrades” at the Capitol, home to the US House of Representatives and Senate.
38 killed on ‘bloodiest day’, says UN envoy
- “It’s horrific, it’s a massacre. No words can describe the situation and our feelings,” youth activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi told Reuters via a messaging app.
8 injured in suspected 'terrorist' attack stabbing in Sweden
- The assailant was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police when he was taken into custody, following the attack in the southern Swedish city in mid-afternoon.
'Now is not the time': Top US health official warns against easing Covid curbs
Gurdeep Singh becomes first minority leader to win Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
South Africa Covid virus strain offers immunity against other variants: Experts
Water crisis continues in Mississippi after over two weeks since storms
Pentagon hesitated on sending National Guard to Capitol riot: US General
- Meanwhile, the Capitol Police disclosed the existence of intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the US Capitol on Thursday.
Prince Philip 'slightly improving': Duchess Camilla on father-in-law's health
Myanmar security forces kill at least 33 protestors: Reports
