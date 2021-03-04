IND USA
US President Joe Biden called the jailing of Navalny "politically motivated."(Bloomberg)
Biden forced to pull Tanden nomination for key budget post

  She will eventually have a role in the Biden administration, but it was not immediately clear how.
By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:56 AM IST

The White House on Tuesday withdrew Indian-American Neera Tanden’s nomination to a cabinet position to head the office of management and budget (OMB) after she faced opposition from Republicans as well as a Democrat for her controversial tweets.

She will eventually have a role in the Biden administration, but it was not immediately clear how.

“I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for director of the office of management and budget,” US President Joe Biden said. “I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my administration.”

Biden offered no indication of what that role will be, but it will most certainly be a position not requiring confirmation by the Senate.

“I am writing to you to withdraw my nomination,” Tanden wrote to the president as it “now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities”.

Critics have called Tanden - the first woman of colour picked to head the powerful OMB - divisive, citing her tweets in which she had targeted specially - but not limited to - Republicans over the past four years.

Subpoena reissued for Trump’s tax records

A US House of Representatives oversight committee has reissued a subpoena seeking former US president Donald Trump’s tax and financial records, saying in a memo made public on Tuesday that it needs the documents to address “conflicts of interest” by future presidents.

The House committee issued a similar subpoena in 2019, but that subpoena had expired in January when new US lawmakers took office.

The defeat comes as a major setback for PM Khan’s government.(REUTERS)
world news

PM Khan to seek vote of confidence in parl, says report

Agencies, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:54 AM IST
  • Gilani received 169 votes to Sheikh’s 164, election authorities and opposition parties said.
The meeting of senior officials was chaired by Pakistan’s finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to review efforts in the aftermath of the FATF’s plenary meeting last month.(Via social media/ twitter)
world news

Pak needs to enact laws to fulfil FATF targets

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:51 AM IST
  • The FATF said Pakistan had “largely addressed” 24 of the 27 items in the action plan.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(REUTERS)
world news

Scandal-hit Cuomo may see emergency powers taken away

AP, Albany
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:46 AM IST
  • The governor hasn’t taken questions from reporters since a February 19 briefing, an unusually long gap for a Democrat whose daily, televised updates on the coronavirus pandemic were must-see TV last spring.
“An important moment is upon us,” Sunak told the House of Commons.(Yahoo)
world news

UK extends job support, tax breaks for pandemic-hit economy

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:41 AM IST
  • He also said Britain must be prepared to cut the deficit, announcing plans to increase the tax on corporate profits and boost revenue from personal income taxes in 2023.
The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Donald Trump will rise again to power on March 4, which was the original presidential inauguration day, until 1933, when it was moved to January 20.(AFP)
world news

Police warn of militant plot to ‘breach’ US Capitol

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:37 AM IST
  • The Capitol police statement noted that it already has made “significant security upgrades” at the Capitol, home to the US House of Representatives and Senate.
Earlier in the day, a human rights group said security forces opened fire on protests and killed at least 18 people on Wednesday, a day after neighbouring countries called for restraint and offered to help Myanmar resolve the crisis.
world news

38 killed on ‘bloodiest day’, says UN envoy

Agencies, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:27 AM IST
  • “It’s horrific, it’s a massacre. No words can describe the situation and our feelings,” youth activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi told Reuters via a messaging app.
Police originally treated the incident as "attempted murder" but later changed it, in a statement, to a "suspected terrorist crime".(FILE PHOTO.)
world news

8 injured in suspected 'terrorist' attack stabbing in Sweden

AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:19 AM IST
  • The assailant was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police when he was taken into custody, following the attack in the southern Swedish city in mid-afternoon.
A man crosses the street in a nearly empty Times Square, which is usually very crowded on a weekday morning in New York, March 23, 2020.(AP File Photo )
world news

'Now is not the time': Top US health official warns against easing Covid curbs

Posted by Kanishka Sarkar | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The United States has recorded over 500,000 deaths from the coronavirus, but has recently made progress with its vaccination plan.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party candidate Gurdeep Singh elected Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (PTI Photo)
world news

Gurdeep Singh becomes first minority leader to win Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The Election Commission authorities informed that five votes of minority candidates were rejected by the Presiding Officer.
Coronavirus mutations -- some more contagious -- had put a damper on global vaccination programmes after existing shots were found to offer less protection. (Pixabay/Representative Image )
world news

South Africa Covid virus strain offers immunity against other variants: Experts

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Identified late last year, the variant became the dominant strain in Africa's worst hit nation by the pandemic, fuelling the second wave of infection.
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a water bucket is filled as others wait in near freezing temperatures to use a hose from public park spigot in Houston. The snow and ice that crippled some states across the South has melted. But it has exposed the fragility of aging waterworks that experts have been warning about for years. Cities across Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi are still grappling with outages that crippled health care facilities and forced families to wait in line for potable water. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(AP)
world news

Water crisis continues in Mississippi after over two weeks since storms

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:50 PM IST
For more than two weeks now, residents in the city of 160,000 have been warned to boil any water that does come out of kitchen taps before using it.
Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on January 6.(AP / File Photo)
world news

Pentagon hesitated on sending National Guard to Capitol riot: US General

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:45 PM IST
  • Meanwhile, the Capitol Police disclosed the existence of intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the US Capitol on Thursday.
Britain's Prince Philip sits in a carriage in London.(AP file photo)
world news

Prince Philip 'slightly improving': Duchess Camilla on father-in-law's health

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:43 PM IST
99-year-old Prince Philip has been hospitalized since being admitted Feb. 16 to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, where he was treated for an infection.
Demonstrators take shelter behind a barricade and some vehicles as riot police officers stand in front of them during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 1. (Reuters)
world news

Myanmar security forces kill at least 33 protestors: Reports

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:33 PM IST
That is highest daily death toll since the February 1 takeover, exceeding the 18 that the UN Human Rights Office said were killed on Sunday, and could galvanize the international community, which has responded fitfully thus far to the violence.
