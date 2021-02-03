IND USA
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died on Jan. 7 from injuries he sustained while protecting the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack on the building.(Reuters)
world news

Biden, Harris visit Capitol, pay respects to officer killed in riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last week said that Sicknick, 42, would lie in honor in the Capitol’s rotunda. Two Capitol Police officers who were killed in 1998 when a gunman entered the building and opened fire were given similar recognition.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:55 PM IST

President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to the Capitol late Tuesday, where Brian Sicknick, the police officer who died after he was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, is lying in honor.

Biden, who was joined at the Capitol by first lady Jill Biden, previously spoke with members of Sicknick’s family to “express his condolences and sympathies to their tragic loss,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Sicknick was hurt during a physical altercation as supporters of President Donald Trump who sought to stop Congress from counting Biden’s electoral college votes laid siege to the Capitol. He later collapsed and died.

The Senate next week will begin an impeachment trial of Trump over his alleged role in inciting the deadly mob, which walked to the Capitol from a political rally near the White House after the former president exhorted them to protest the count. Trump’s lawyers are arguing that his impeachment trial is “substantively flawed,” unconstitutional and should be dismissed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last week said that Sicknick, 42, would lie in honor in the Capitol’s rotunda. Two Capitol Police officers who were killed in 1998 when a gunman entered the building and opened fire were given similar recognition.

“The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution,” the Democratic lawmakers said in a statement. “His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.”

A viewing period for members of the Capitol Police was scheduled for Tuesday night, and Sicknick will be interred Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery.


NATO allies are determined to uphold existing arms control and non-proliferation agreements and support further negotiations on these issues, the statement said. (Source: NATO website (https://www.nato.int/))
world news

NATO welcomes extension of 'New START' by Russia, US

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:03 PM IST
The agreement on the extension of the New START entered into force on February 3. Russia and the United States exchanged relevant notes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Sweden imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the variant.(Reuters)
world news

Sweden to require negative Covid-19 test for arrivals from abroad

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:11 PM IST
The government said there would be exceptions to the rule, including cross-border commuters and foreign citizens resident in Sweden, for whom different rules would apply.
On February 1, the military detained the country's president, U Win Myint, and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other senior figures from the ruling party in response to alleged poll fraud by the Union Election Commission.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar citizens calls for boycott of military-linked products and services

ANI, Naypyitaw
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • The Myanmar population is pushing for the "Stop Buying Junta Business" campaign, as a sign of support for democracy against dictatorship of the military, also known as the Tatmadaw, and declaration of a one-year state of emergency, Myanmar Times reported.
A health worker receives a dose of Sinopharm's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, donated by China, at a vaccination centre in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Reuters)
world news

Pakistan kickstarts countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:05 PM IST
As per the schedule, frontline health workers are being vaccinated first, followed by the elderly citizens and then the rest.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died on Jan. 7 from injuries he sustained while protecting the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack on the building.(Reuters)
world news

Biden, Harris visit Capitol, pay respects to officer killed in riot

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:55 PM IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last week said that Sicknick, 42, would lie in honor in the Capitol’s rotunda. Two Capitol Police officers who were killed in 1998 when a gunman entered the building and opened fire were given similar recognition.
A general view of the Chinese-managed terminal of the Colombo port is seen from the Galle Face promenade in Colombo on February 2, 2021. - Sri Lanka's government said on February 2 it was pulling out of an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deep-sea container terminal that was viewed as an attempt to counter Beijing's growing influence in the region. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)
world news

'Regrettable': Japan on Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral deal for port

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:46 PM IST
  • The Sri Lankan government gave in to pressure from labour unions, which opposed a joint venture with Indian and Japanese investors having a 49% stake in the ECT, and the cabinet decided on Monday to run the facility as a fully owned operation of the Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA).
US President Joe Biden inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
world news

Biden team in talks with utilities, car companies about emissions

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:42 PM IST
The United States is the world's second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter behind China, with the power and transport sectors making up more than half of the emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets troops as they set up a vaccination centre in the Castlemilk district of Glasgow, Scotland, Britain on January 28, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: When lawmakers turned lawbreakers

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:06 PM IST
From appalling to hilarious, here’s a rogue sheet of top politicians and prominent officials around the world who were caught breaching pandemic-related travel restrictions
The intra-Afghan peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban had resumed earlier this month but no progress till now has been made.(Reuters | Representational image)
world news

Taliban on diplomatic blitz after Afghan peace talks stall

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:46 PM IST
The flurry of activity — including Taliban visits to Iran and Moscow, and a planned trip to Turkey — comes as the Afghan government’s negotiating team warned this week that if the Taliban fail to resume the talks, the government could recall its team from Doha.
The choice of name for the jab is highly symbolic. A tribute to the world's first satellite, launched by the Soviet Union in 1957, Sputnik V recalls a scientific feat for Russia and a historic setback for its rival the United States.(Reuters)
world news

Covid vaccine Sputnik V turns out to be a scientific and political win for Putin

AFP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • For the Kremlin, the homemade vaccine -- first vilified by the West -- demonstrates Russia's excellence, with Putin having called Sputnik V "the best vaccine in the world".
Western countries have urged Moscow to immediately free Alexei Navalny..(Reuters)
world news

More sanctions on Russia over Navalny cannot be ruled out: Germany

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday's verdict against Navalny was "far from any rule of law standards".
EU governments are under fire over a slow start to vaccinations in the bloc.(Pixabay)
world news

Covid-19 vaccination delay could cost EU economy 90 billion euros: Study

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:37 PM IST
To reach a goal of 70% immunity in adults by the summer, the EU would need a sixfold increase in the rate of vaccination.
Suu Kyi’s party has called for non-violent resistance to the military takeover,(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar's Suu Kyi charged with possessing illegal radios

AP, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:07 PM IST
  • The charges against Suu Kyi appear to carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. The charge sheets indicate the unregistered walkie-talkies were for use by Suu Kyi’s bodyguards.
FILE PHOTO: Protestors rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Kremlin says police response to Alexei Navalny protests 'justified'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that calls by Navalny's allies for Russians to take to the streets following his jailing on Tuesday were a provocation.
People wear protective face masks as they walk on Westminster Bridge in London.(AP)
world news

More Than 20 per cent Londoners Have Covid-19 Antibodies: ONS Study

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:02 PM IST
In Britain, one in seven likely have the antibodies, which suggest a person had the infection in the past, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.
