Biden, other world leaders send across Ramadan wishes: 'Blessed, peaceful month'
- The date of Ramadan – a festival that involves month-long fasting – depends upon the sighting of the crescent Moon.
With the Ramadan (also known as Ramazan or Ramzan) festivities kicking off, world leaders sent across their wishes to the Muslim community as the holy month starts. Fasting, prayers and reflection, and giving back to the community in the form of charity - this is how those soaked in the spirit of fesitivity mark the month-long celebrations. The date of Ramadan – a festival that involves month-long fasting – depends upon the sighting of the crescent Moon. This year, in India, the holy month is likely to begin on Saturday evening after the moon sighting, with the first fast being observed on Sunday. The Moon is usually first sighted in Saudi Arabia, along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other countries.
Taking to Twitter, US president Joe Biden extended his wishes to the Muslim community across the world. “Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities here in the United States and around the world at the beginning of Ramadan. From the People’s House to your own homes, we wish you and your loved ones a blessed and prosperous month. Ramadan Kareem!,” he wrote.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged people to work towards the safety, dignity, and prosperity of all women and men in this holy month of Ramadan.
Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives since 2019, said: “At sundown today, Muslim communities in the U.S. and around the world welcomed the Holy Month of #Ramadan and a season of self-reflection, renewal, and gratitude. Ramadan Mubarak to all who celebrate. May this month bring you peace and blessings.”
Canadian president Justin Trudeau also wished his fellow Canadians a “blessed and peaceful month”. “To Muslim Canadians across the country: As you mark the start of Ramadan, and as you fast, pray, and reflect with your loved ones, I want to wish you a blessed and peaceful month. Ramadan Mubarak!”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "wished for the blessings of Ramadan to be upon all humanity"."I congratulate you on your Ramadan, where we will wake up for the first sahur tonight, we will fast for the first time tomorrow, whose head is mercy, whose middle is forgiveness, and whose end is salvation from eternal torment. I wish the blessings of Ramadan to be upon all humanity," he wrote in a tweet in Turkish.
China tells EU it will pursue Ukraine peace in its own way
China offered the European Union assurances on Friday that it would seek peace in Ukraine but said this would be on its own terms, deflecting pressure for a tougher stance towards Russia. Premier Li Keqiang told EU leaders that Beijing would push for peace in "its own way", while President Xi Jinping saidXi'se hoped the EU would treat China "independently", in a nod to Europe's close ties with the United States.
Russia headed for recession, closed economy despite rouble rebound: US
Punishing sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Moscow for invading Ukraine are pushing Russia into recession and starting to turn it back into a closed economy, a senior US Treasury official said on Friday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that the Treasury sees Russia as struggling with steep inflation, diminished exports and shortages despite a recovery of its rouble against the dollar.
A Ukraine artist turned abandoned Russian military tank into his canvas amid war
In what is being described as an inspiring gesture to choose 'art over war', Maxim Kilderov, a Ukrainian graffiti artist who lives in the Nova Kakhovka city in the southern part of the country, used an abandoned Russian military tank as his canvas. The photograph of Kilderov's work was tweeted by Ukraine's foreign ministry in an acknowledgment of his intent to give a message of peace.
Sri Lanka declares emergency as economic crisis, protests escalate: 10 updates
The decision to declare an emergency, Rajapaksa was quoted as saying in reports, was taken to ensure public security, public order and maintenance of supplies and essential services.
Over 3,000 people 'rescued' from besieged Mariupol: Ukrainian Prez Zelensky
Over 3,000 people have been led to safety from the besieged city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian president said Saturday. "Today, humanitarian corridors were working in three regions: Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia. We have managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address early Saturday.
