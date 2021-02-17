Biden says China will face repercussions on human rights issues
China will pay a price for its human rights abuses, US President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday, responding to queries at a televised event on the Asian nation's handling of Muslim minorities in its far western region of Xinjiang.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has drawn global criticism for holding the minority Uighurs in internment camps and other human rights abuses.
"Well, there will be repercussions for China and he knows that," Biden said of Xi, when pressed on the issue at the town hall event televised on broadcaster CNN.
The United States will reassert its global role in speaking up for human rights, Biden said, adding that he would work with the international community to get China to protect them.
"China is trying very hard to become a world leader and to get that moniker and be able to do that they have to gain the confidence of other countries," Biden said on his first official trip since taking office as president in January.
"As long as they are engaged in activity that is contrary to basic human rights, it is going to be hard for them to do that," he added.
In a two hour phone call with Xi this month, Biden emphasized the US priority of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where the United States and China are major strategic rivals.
He also voiced concern about Beijing’s "coercive and unfair" trade practices and rights issues, such as its Hong Kong crackdown, the Xinjiang internments, and increasingly assertive actions in Asia, including toward Taiwan, which China claims as its own.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden says China will face repercussions on human rights issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Epstein's ex-girlfriend Maxwell alleges physical abuse by guard in federal jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More women at meetings, but only if they don't talk: Japan's ruling party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden pushes for pandemic relief in first official trip as president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Worse than my ex': Myanmar's very online youth take on the junta, coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan begins Covid-19 vaccination drive amid supply worry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Jong Un's wife makes 1st public appearance in a year, slams pregnancy rumour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indians in UAE can now renew International Driving Permit at Indian Embassy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India says UN peacekeeping missions not tools for pushing political interests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Missing Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa says she is a hostage: Report
- The videos released by the BBC show Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum at a “jail villa,” apparently located in the skyscraper-studded city-state in the United Arab Emirates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Death of 14th Dalai Lama could spark religious crisis in Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell: Report
- An AP investigation found a logistical breakdown at the heart of the perceived mask shortage, rooted in federal failures to coordinate supply chains and provide hospitals with clear rules about how to manage their medical equipment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces new charge as crackdown intensifies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas power plants shut by cold; left pipes exposed to elements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK identifies 1.7 million more people at high Covid risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox