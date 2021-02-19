IND USA
US President Joe Biden (Reuters)
world news

Biden team revokes Trump’s Iran snapback at UN security council

“The United States of America hereby withdraws its letters to the Security Council” calling for the reinstatement of UN sanctions due to Iran’s non-compliance, wrote Richard Mills, acting Representative of the United States to the United Nations.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:49 AM IST

The Biden administration has walked back a Trump administration announcement that it had snapped United Nations sanctions on Iran back into place, according to a letter sent to the UN Security Council seen by Bloomberg News.

“The United States of America hereby withdraws its letters to the Security Council” calling for the reinstatement of UN sanctions due to Iran’s non-compliance, wrote Richard Mills, acting Representative of the United States to the United Nations.


US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to the media at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the US, in Cancun, Mexico.(Reuters)
world news

Texas senator Ted Cruz says he went on vacation amid storm 'to be a good dad'

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:15 AM IST
“My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas,” he continued. “We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm.”
A worker repairs a power line in Austin, Texas, US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes persist

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:03 AM IST
The storms also left more than 320,000 homes and businesses without power in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. About 70,000 power outages persisted after an ice storm in eastern Kentucky, while nearly 67,000 were without electricity in West Virginia.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg(Reuters)
world news

Australia to hold talks with Facebook’s Zuckerberg after block

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:48 AM IST
Australia will hold talks with Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg in a bid to break a legal standoff after the tech giant angered the government by blocking the nation’s news sharing on its platform.
Keith Gill, a GameStop investor, also known in social media forums as Roaring Kitty, testifies during a virtual hearing on GameStop in Washington.(AP)
world news

'Mr. Kitty' goes virtually to Washington over GameStop saga

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:47 AM IST
The 34-year-old Gill became the most visible face of the GameStop rally largely because of his videos, where he wore a red headband and colorful, cat-themed T-shirts as he spent hours each week talking about the stock from the basement of his home in a suburb of Boston.
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends a news conference.(Reuters)
world news

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions if free Robinhood trades are really free

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:45 AM IST
“Robinhood owes its customers a lot more than an apology because it has harmed their interests,” the New York Democrat and progressive icon said by video at Thursday’s House Financial Services Committee hearing on wild market swings in shares of GameStop Corp. and other stocks.
A woman takes a picture with two smartphones in front of the logo of the US multinational technology and Internet-related services company Google.(AP)
world news

Google revamps AI teams in wake of researcher’s departure

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:44 AM IST
Croak, a vice president of engineering, will be the Lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment Thursday.
US President Joe Biden(AP)
world news

US President Biden to pledge $4 billion to vaccine program for poorer nations

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:24 AM IST
Former president Donald Trump’s administration had declined to support the World Health Organization-backed Covax system, as he complained the WHO was bowing to Chinese influence and demanded changes.
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at a health clinic in Caracas, Venezuela.(Bloomberg)
world news

Venezuela begins coronavirus vaccination for health professionals

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:22 AM IST
"In the coming months, we will have more than 70% of the population vaccinated and we will achieve the so-called herd immunity," said the Health Minister Carlos Alvarado.
French President Emmanuel Macron(Reuters)
world news

France to donate 5% of its vaccine doses to poorer countries

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:21 AM IST
President Emmanuel Macron has called on the US and Europe to back his proposal to share 4% to 5% of their coronavirus vaccine supplies. I
Daughter of former US President Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner stand on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.(AFP)
world news

Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won't run for his Senate seat

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:19 AM IST
In a pair of friendly statements, Rubio and Ivanka Trump praised one another for their efforts together working on issues like paid family leave.
US Vice President Kamala Harris smiles while meeting virtually with women Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups in Washington, DC, US. (Bloomberg)
world news

Harris taps growing political power of women lawmakers; promotes Covid-19 relief

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:17 AM IST
The virtual meeting, which a White House source said was likely the first of many that Harris will hold specifically with women in power, focused on how women have been affected by job losses, small business closures and a lack of childcare as well as how Biden's plan will address these issues.
A vendor prepares freshwater fish at a roadside market in southern Thailand's Narathiwat province.(AFP)
world news

Almost a quarter of all freshwater fish species are in peril, thanks to humans

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:16 AM IST
Global analysis finds that development, overfishing, and pollution have made rivers dramatically different habitats than they were 200 years ago.
A full-scale model of the Perseverance rover is displayed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California.(AFP)
world news

NASA confirms Perseverance spacecraft entered Mars atmosphere

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:10 AM IST
  • NASA scientists will follow the progress of Perseverance's descent by listening for simple tones from the craft, and from data it relays to the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration. (Reuters)
world news

Global uproar as Facebook blocks news in Australia

Agencies, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Facebook said it had blocked a wide swathe of pages because the draft law did not clearly define news content. It said its commitment to combat misinformation had not changed, and it would restore pages that were taken down by mistake.
