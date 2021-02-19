Biden team revokes Trump’s Iran snapback at UN security council
The Biden administration has walked back a Trump administration announcement that it had snapped United Nations sanctions on Iran back into place, according to a letter sent to the UN Security Council seen by Bloomberg News.
“The United States of America hereby withdraws its letters to the Security Council” calling for the reinstatement of UN sanctions due to Iran’s non-compliance, wrote Richard Mills, acting Representative of the United States to the United Nations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas senator Ted Cruz says he went on vacation amid storm 'to be a good dad'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes persist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden team revokes Trump’s Iran snapback at UN security council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia to hold talks with Facebook’s Zuckerberg after block
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Mr. Kitty' goes virtually to Washington over GameStop saga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions if free Robinhood trades are really free
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google revamps AI teams in wake of researcher’s departure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US President Biden to pledge $4 billion to vaccine program for poorer nations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venezuela begins coronavirus vaccination for health professionals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to donate 5% of its vaccine doses to poorer countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won't run for his Senate seat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harris taps growing political power of women lawmakers; promotes Covid-19 relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Almost a quarter of all freshwater fish species are in peril, thanks to humans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA confirms Perseverance spacecraft entered Mars atmosphere
- NASA scientists will follow the progress of Perseverance's descent by listening for simple tones from the craft, and from data it relays to the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global uproar as Facebook blocks news in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox