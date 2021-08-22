Home / World News / Biden to discuss Afghan issue with G7 leaders
Evacuees from Afghanistan inside an Airbus A400 transport aircraft of the German Air Force Luftwaffe in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (REUTERS)
Biden to discuss Afghan issue with G7 leaders

The United States president is facing a lot of criticism over his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan leading to Taliban coming back to power.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 09:22 PM IST

US President Joe Biden will meet G7 leaders virtually on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan issue amid deep unease in allies over his withdrawal decision.

The White House announced the meet on Sunday, a day after French President Macron’s office released a readout of their conversation that said it is “our moral responsibility” to not abandon the people of Afghanistan.

Armin Laschet, Angela Merkel’s successor as the head of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union party has called the pullout the “biggest debacle” for Nato since its founding.

