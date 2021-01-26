Biden to sign order keeping travel restrictions on Europe, says White House
US President Joe Biden will sign a proclamation later in the day to keep travel restrictions for Europe and Brazil over Covid-19 concerns, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki informed reporters here on Monday.
"Today, the President will sign a presidential proclamation to reduce the spread of Covid-19 through travel, especially as we see faster spreading variants emerging across the world," the White House spokesperson said.
"President Biden has decided to maintain the restrictions previously in place for the European Shenzhen area, the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil... And in light of the contagious variant B1351, South Africa has been added to the restricted list."
She said beginning Tuesday international travellers coming into the US must provide proof of a negative test within three days of travel to airlines prior to departure.
Noting the danger posed by the pandemic, the proclamation said, "The Federal Government must act swiftly and aggressively to combat coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). The national emergency caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the United States continues to pose a grave threat to our health and security."
Last week, Biden had announced that travellers flying to the US from foreign countries will be required to mandatorily quarantine upon their arrival and pass a Covid-19 test before departure.
Prior to this, he had mandated wearing face masks and observing social distancing on government property, urging "every American to mask up for the next 100 days."
The new administration has also predicted that the US death toll will top 500,000 next month from its current count of nearly 419,000, adding that wearing masks is the "the single best thing we can do."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump opens office to ‘carry on’ agenda of his administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US detects first case of Brazil coronavirus variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Covid-19 numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Countries struggling with Covid-19 vaccine supply, distribution, says WHO expert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson greets India on R-Day, says working together to eliminate Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Election lawsuit citing ‘Lord of the Rings’ is tweaked after ‘a Bit of Rest’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bolsonaro thanks China for fast-tracking Covid-19 vaccine supplies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China tests Joe Biden’s will on strategic flash point of Taiwan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain to help other countries track down coronavirus variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to sign order keeping travel restrictions on Europe, says White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
- The US is recording just under 3,100 deaths a day on average, down from more than 3,350 less than two weeks ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca denies report vaccine less effective in elderly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jill Biden signals she'll be more active as first lady
- On Monday, Jill Biden took on the role of top surrogate for the president, encouraging unity and promising the administration would listen to all voices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US justice department probes if staff tried to alter election outcome
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox