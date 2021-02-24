IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden, Trudeau bypass tension for unity on virus, China, climate
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada?s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appearing via video conference call, give closing remarks at the end of their virtual bilateral meeting from the White House in Washington, U.S. February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada?s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appearing via video conference call, give closing remarks at the end of their virtual bilateral meeting from the White House in Washington, U.S. February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

Biden, Trudeau bypass tension for unity on virus, China, climate

After about a two-hour virtual meeting between the two leaders and their staffs on Tuesday, Biden said that they had agreed to cooperate to strengthen the World Health Organization and industrial supply chains.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:49 AM IST

Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said their nations would adopt a unified approach toward the pandemic, climate change and China, setting aside trade and other tensions in what the White House called the new US president’s first bilateral meeting.

After about a two-hour virtual meeting between the two leaders and their staffs on Tuesday, Biden said that they had agreed to cooperate to strengthen the World Health Organization and industrial supply chains, “tackle climate change” and “better compete with China.”

He called for China to release two detained Canadian citizens, saying that “human beings are not bargaining chips,” and said that the US and Canada would “strengthen our shared commitment to provide safe haven for refugees and asylum seekers.”

Biden portrayed the relationship with the US’s northern neighbour and largest trading partner as reinvigorated, after strains over immigration, trade and defence under former President Donald Trump. The new president made no mention of current disputes between the countries, such as Biden’s decision to halt construction of TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL oil pipeline linking oil-rich Alberta to Nebraska.

“The United States has no closer friend -- no closer friend than Canada,” Biden said.

Tuesday’s meeting was intended by the US as a coronavirus-era replacement for the tradition of a new president taking his first foreign trip to Canada. The leaders announced what they called a “road map” to improve cooperation across a range of topics, from climate change to the coronavirus.

“In the face of Covid-19, of climate change, of rising inequality, this is our moment to act,” Trudeau said.

They announced a forthcoming ministerial meeting on climate and the resumption of the Cross-Border Crime Forum, an annual gathering of top law enforcement officials from each country to examine ways to collaborate on counter-terrorism and efforts to combat smuggling and organized crime.

Also read: US, Canada align policies to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, says Joe Biden

Although Biden and Trudeau are more closely aligned politically than Trump and the Canadian leader, sore spots have emerged with the new administration. Biden said on his first day in office that the Keystone pipeline isn’t “consistent with my administration’s economic and climate imperatives.”

Trudeau has called the project -- which would have shipped more than 800,000 barrels of crude a day from Alberta’s oil sands to US refineries -- a key priority, and raised concern about Biden revoking a permit for the project in a phone call with the president last month.

“Canadian energy workers power homes on both sides of the border,” Trudeau said after the meeting. “It goes to show that we’re all better off for this partnership.”

And Biden’s “Buy American” order that strengthened requirements for federal spending, clamping down on contractors’ use of foreign suppliers, may spell trouble for Canadian suppliers who sell to US companies that contract with the federal government.

Trudeau is expected to seek waivers similar to those granted during the Obama administration to help protect Canadian businesses. But White House aides said on Tuesday that they didn’t anticipate the president offering any guarantees on procurement policy.

Biden offered full US support to pressure China to release former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, who were detained in 2018 after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese executive with Huawei Technologies Co. The US has sought the extradition of Meng -- who is the daughter of the company’s founder -- to try her on fraud charges. Her extradition case remains pending in Canadian courts.

“We’re going to work together until we get their safe return,” Biden said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden justin trudeau covid 19 coronavirus us china relations
Close
Announcing the reversal of the Trump policy, USCIS said the 2020 civics test development process, content, testing procedures, and implementation schedule "may inadvertently create potential barriers to the naturalization process".(AFP)
Announcing the reversal of the Trump policy, USCIS said the 2020 civics test development process, content, testing procedures, and implementation schedule "may inadvertently create potential barriers to the naturalization process".(AFP)
world news

Biden admin reverts to 2008 version of citizenship test

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:51 AM IST
On December 1 last year, USCIS implemented a revised naturalisation civics test, called the 2020 civics test, as part of a decennial test review and update process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada?s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appearing via video conference call, give closing remarks at the end of their virtual bilateral meeting from the White House in Washington, U.S. February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada?s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appearing via video conference call, give closing remarks at the end of their virtual bilateral meeting from the White House in Washington, U.S. February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

Biden, Trudeau bypass tension for unity on virus, China, climate

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:49 AM IST
After about a two-hour virtual meeting between the two leaders and their staffs on Tuesday, Biden said that they had agreed to cooperate to strengthen the World Health Organization and industrial supply chains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For now, Tai will focus on enforcing existing trade deals, including provisions aimed at protecting workers that she herself helped add to the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal.(REUTERS)
For now, Tai will focus on enforcing existing trade deals, including provisions aimed at protecting workers that she herself helped add to the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden trade czar Tai eagerly awaited in Washington and Brussels

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said Biden's trade officials agree with her about the need to make trade relevant to everyday people to rebuild confidence in the global trade body
READ FULL STORY
Close
An autopsy found 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries on the victim's body.(HT File Photo | Representational image)
An autopsy found 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries on the victim's body.(HT File Photo | Representational image)
world news

Indian-origin woman in Singapore tortures Myanmarese-origin maid to death

PTI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Five months into her new maid's employment, Gaiyathiri Murugayan began abusing her, punching and stamping on her and starving her until she was only 24-kgs, reported Channel News Asia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tianwen, the title of an ancient poem, means “Quest for Heavenly Truth.”(AP)
Tianwen, the title of an ancient poem, means “Quest for Heavenly Truth.”(AP)
world news

China's Mars craft enters parking orbit before landing rover

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:39 AM IST
A successful bid to land Tianwen-1 would make China only the second country after the US to place a spacecraft on Mars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio and defence minister Lorenzo Guerini joined him to meet Attanasio's widow and three daughters, who flew home with the bodies.(AFP)
Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio and defence minister Lorenzo Guerini joined him to meet Attanasio's widow and three daughters, who flew home with the bodies.(AFP)
world news

Body of Italian ambassador killed in DR Congo returns home

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Luca Attanasio, 43, died on Monday after a World Food Programme convoy was ambushed in a dangerous part of eastern DRC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The World Food Program said that 15% of those surveyed by the organization in January 2021 said that they were making concrete plans to migrate - nearly double the percentage in 2018.(AFP)
The World Food Program said that 15% of those surveyed by the organization in January 2021 said that they were making concrete plans to migrate - nearly double the percentage in 2018.(AFP)
world news

Hunger in Central America skyrockets, UN agency says

Reuters, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:17 AM IST
New data released by the UN's World Food Program showed nearly 8 million people across the four countries are experiencing hunger this year, up from 2.2 million in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A screen separates an employee assisting a customer at the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. (OCBC) Centre Branch in Singapore, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Bloomberg/ Representative image)
A screen separates an employee assisting a customer at the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. (OCBC) Centre Branch in Singapore, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Bloomberg/ Representative image)
world news

Singapore trials smartphone app offering mini check-ups

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:02 AM IST
The application, developed by Singapore startup Nervotec, is what construction firm Kajima considers its first line of defence against another outbreak of the coronavirus in Singapore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual joint press conference with Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual joint press conference with Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

US, Canada align policies to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, says Joe Biden

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:46 AM IST
According to New York Post, President Biden said that he and Trudeau agreed to work together to counter China's influence and to combat racism and global warming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, is seen following a February 20 engine failure incident.(REUTERS)
The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, is seen following a February 20 engine failure incident.(REUTERS)
world news

FAA orders high-tech inspections of jet engines on Boeing 777s

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:25 AM IST
The Federal Aviation Administration’s airworthiness directive mandates that the titanium fan blades on certain Pratt & Whitney engines be examined immediately before they can return to service.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo )
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo )
world news

'Received chemical burns to my face': Police captain recalls US Capitol riots

ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:05 AM IST
She also said the riot at the US Capitol, where nearly 140 officers were injured and one officer was killed, "was by far the worst of the worst" of the events she has worked during her career as an officer, CNN reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
But a direct comparison of news consumption on Facebook and Reddit shows higher segregation on Facebook.(Reuters)
But a direct comparison of news consumption on Facebook and Reddit shows higher segregation on Facebook.(Reuters)
world news

Facebook users more likely to interact with info spread by users with akin views

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:58 AM IST
The researchers analyzed more than 100 million posts collected between 2010 and 2018 from Facebook, Gab, Reddit, and Twitter about controversial topics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman walks away after receiving a food box during a food distribution event in New York City on October 27. (AFP File Photo )
A woman walks away after receiving a food box during a food distribution event in New York City on October 27. (AFP File Photo )
world news

As women drop out of labour market, moms call for more aid

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:50 AM IST
At a Senate hearing earlier Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was asked multiple times about women who have dropped out of the labor market to take care of children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two senior officials involved with the country’s cyber security said such attacks are not new or uncommon. “No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered,” said one of these officials. (via social media/ twitter )
Two senior officials involved with the country’s cyber security said such attacks are not new or uncommon. “No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered,” said one of these officials. (via social media/ twitter )
world news

Tech firms say there's little doubt Russia behind major hack

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Forensic investigators have estimated that at least 1,000 highly skilled engineers would have been required to develop the code that hijacked widely used network software from Texas-based SolarWinds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Volunteers deliver water to local residents in vehicles at Butler Stadium after an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 21, 2021.(REUTERS)
Volunteers deliver water to local residents in vehicles at Butler Stadium after an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 21, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages

AP, Austin, Texas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:30 AM IST
The resignations are the first since the crisis began in Texas, and calls for wider firings remain in the aftermath of one of the worst power outages in US history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP