Bill Gates tests positive for Covid-19, says he is ‘experiencing mild symptoms’
- Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy.
“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote.
The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.
Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries. The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.
-
On Donald Trump, Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk: Twitter not a bar
Elon Musk's plan to reinstate former US president Donald Trump's account on Twitter has sparked a huge controversy as Trump's account was permanently suspended in 2021 after the January 6 riot in US Capitol for his 'involvement' in inciting the violence. Though former CEO Jack Dorsey was the CEO when Twitter permanently suspended Donald Trump's account, Jack Dorsey said he agrees with Elon Musk that permanent bans are a failure.
-
Pakistani rupee plunges to all-time low against US dollar: Report
The Pakistani rupee slumped to an all-time low against the US dollar on Tuesday in the interbank market. The value of the greenback surged by 82 paisa in early trade and currently trading at ₹188.35 in the interbank market, hitting an all-time high, reported ARY News. The US dollar on the other day closed at ₹187.53 in the interbank market, reported ARY News.
-
Sri Lanka simmers day after clashes: EU condemns ‘vicious attacks’ on civilians
The European Union on Tuesday condemned the “vicious attack” on civilians in Sri Lanka that sparked deadly rioting on the island, as China said it was “closely following” the events in the country. The European bloc called on the Sri Lankan authorities “to initiate an investigation into the events and to hold accountable those instigating or perpetrating violence. The EU urges all parties to refrain from violence and to show restraint.”
-
US jailbreak saga ends in car crash, guard’s suicide
A bizarre drama that riveted America ended in tragedy Monday as a female prison guard arrested with a fugitive ex-con she allegedly helped to escape died after shooting herself as police moved in to nab them in the climax of a 10-day manhunt. Shot herself, 56 and described as romantically involved with the fugitive prisoner, Vicky White, said Vanderburgh County sheriff Dave Wedding. The county coroner's office later confirmed her death.
-
Sri Lanka on boil: Mahinda takes shelter at naval base
Sri Lanka's former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa took refuge at a naval base on the northeast coast of the island nation as the fire of deadly protests spread across the country, with thousands of demonstrators defying a nationwide curfew to express anger over the nation's worst ever economic crisis. His son said that Mahinda will not flee the country. The prime minister is also the next in line if the presidency falls vacant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics