Russia reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu on poultry farm
Reuters |
Aug 30, 2023 09:00 PM IST
Bird Flu In Russia: The outbreak detected in the Republic of Tatarstan killed 17,800 of a flock of 195,503 birds.
Russia has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm in the western part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Wednesday.
Read more: Increased human infection risk? Bird flu kills scores of sea lions in Argentina
The outbreak detected in the Republic of Tatarstan killed 17,800 of a flock of 195,503 birds, with the remaining birds being slaughtered, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from Russian authorities.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.