Blast kills 27 people in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province: Report
The car bomb in the provincial capital of Pul-e Alam also injured 60 people, the head of Logar's provincial council, Hasibullah Stanekzai, said.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 09:40 PM IST
A huge blast in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province killed at least 27 people on Friday, a senior official said.
A ministry of interior official and a spokesman for Logar's governor confirmed the blast but did not comment on the number of casualties.
