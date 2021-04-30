IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Blast kills 27 people in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province: Report
A ministry of interior official and a spokesman for Logar's governor confirmed the blast but did not comment on the number of casualties.(Representative Image/AFP File Photo)
A ministry of interior official and a spokesman for Logar's governor confirmed the blast but did not comment on the number of casualties.(Representative Image/AFP File Photo)
world news

Blast kills 27 people in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province: Report

The car bomb in the provincial capital of Pul-e Alam also injured 60 people, the head of Logar's provincial council, Hasibullah Stanekzai, said.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 09:40 PM IST

A huge blast in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province killed at least 27 people on Friday, a senior official said.

The car bomb in the provincial capital of Pul-e Alam also injured 60 people, the head of Logar's provincial council, Hasibullah Stanekzai, said.

A ministry of interior official and a spokesman for Logar's governor confirmed the blast but did not comment on the number of casualties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP