Blasts heard at government headquarters in Russian-held Donetsk: Report

Sep 18, 2023 05:45 PM IST

The city's Russian-installed mayor said in a statement on Telegram that central Donetsk was under fire.

The Russian state news agency RIA reported on Monday that a series of blasts had been heard at the headquarters of the Russian-installed local authorities in the Russian-held city of Donetsk, in east Ukraine.

Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the statement.

