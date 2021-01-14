Blaze razes 500 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
More than 2,000 Rohingya refugees in a camp in Bangladesh were left homeless Thursday after a blaze ripped through over 500 shacks in the early hours, an official said.
There were no deaths but at least 10 people were injured as they escaped the fire at around 2:00 am (2000 GMT Wednesday) at the Nayapara camp, Bangladesh's refugee commissioner Rezwan Hayat said.
"The houses were made of tin and bamboo. We have immediately supplied hot food and bamboo and tarpaulins to the affected people to reconstruct their homes," he said.
He added that a cooking gas cylinder -- used widely in the camp -- was the suspected cause.
Nayapara in southeast Bangladesh is home to tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees originally from Myanmar, including many who have been living there since the 1990s.
Other squalid and congested camps in the area are home to nearly 900,000 Rohingya, most of whom fled a brutal military offensive by Myanmar's military in 2017.
Save the Children's Bangladesh director Onno van Manen said the fire was "another devastating blow for the Rohingya people who have endured unspeakable hardship for years".
"It stands as another ghastly reminder that children stuck in the camps... face a bleak future with little freedom of movement, inadequate access to education, poverty, serious protection risks and abuse including child marriage."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US commission says China possibly committed 'genocide' against Xinjiang Muslims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US commission says China possibly committed 'genocide' against Xinjiang Muslims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NATO chief calls for justice over US Capitol mob siege
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden Plans to Name South Carolina’s Harrison to Head DNC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google closes deal to buy Fitbit as Justice Dept probe continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-presidential candidate Andrew Yang joins NYC mayoral race
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American capital turns into a fortress ahead of Biden’s inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil sends aircraft to collect vaccines, 'too early' for exports, says India
- A statement issued by Brazil’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said an Airbus A330neo aircraft of Azul Airlines equipped with special containers was set to fly back from Mumbai with two million doses of vaccine from Serum Institute of India and reach the country on January 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drug dealer faces execution for 7 gang killings in Virginia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAEA highlights another Iranian breach of nuclear deal
- The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something Iran insists it does not want to do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Palm Oil producers say anti-palm oil campaigns hinder sustainability shift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacob Blake says he was ready to surrender before being shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-Michigan health chief charged with manslaughter in Flint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US jobless claims jump by most since March, approach 1 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After slow progress on Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pak court tells govt to ask India if it’s serious on the case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox