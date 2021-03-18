IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Blinken urges China to convince North Korea to denuclearize
Blinken said Beijing has “a critical role to play” to persuade North Korea to denuclearize because most of the North’s external trade goes through China.(Reuters Photo)
Blinken said Beijing has “a critical role to play” to persuade North Korea to denuclearize because most of the North’s external trade goes through China.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Blinken urges China to convince North Korea to denuclearize

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at the end of high-profile security talks in Seoul, which included Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean foreign and defense ministers.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:03 PM IST

America’s top diplomat on Thursday pressed China to use its “tremendous influence” to convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear program, hours after the North said it will ignore US offers to resume negotiations.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at the end of high-profile security talks in Seoul, which included Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean foreign and defense ministers. The so-called “two plus two” meeting, the first of its kind in five years, came as President Joe Biden is pushing to restore America’s alliances in Asia in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea.

“Beijing has an interest, a clear self-interest in helping to pursue denuclearization of (North Korea) because it is a source of instability. It is a source of danger and obviously a threat to us and our partners,” Blinken told a news conference.

He said Beijing has “a critical role to play” to persuade North Korea to denuclearize because most of the North’s external trade goes through China. Blinken stressed that China is obligated by UN Security Council resolutions to fully enforce sanctions imposed over North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests.

China, the North’s last major ally and biggest aid benefactor, has long been suspected of avoiding completely implementing sanctions on the North. Some observers say China believes a unified, pro-US Korea established on its doorstep would undermine its strategic interests, and worries that a humanitarian disaster in North Korea could push swarms of refugees flooding over the countries’ border.

Earlier Thursday, Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s first vice foreign minister, confirmed Blinken’s previous announcement that Washington had reached out to Pyongyang through several channels starting in mid-February, but it hasn’t received any response.

Choe called the US outreach a “time-delaying trick” and said North Korea would keep discarding similar offers for talks unless Washington withdraws its hostility. “What has been heard from the US since the emergence of the new regime is only a lunatic theory of ‘threat from North Korea’ and groundless rhetoric about ‘complete denuclearization,’” she said.

Asked about Choe’s statement, Blinken said he was aware but said he’s more interested in the comments and thoughts of US allies and partners while he was making a regional tour. South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said Thursday’s talks dealt with the North Korean statement and its intentions. He said South Korea hopes for the early resumption of US-North Korean talks. US-led diplomacy focusing on North Korea’s nuclear weapons remains stalemated for about two years because of disputes over US-led sanctions. Experts are debating whether the United States and its allies should settle for a deal that would freeze North Korea’s nuclear activities in return for relaxing sanctions to prevent its arsenal from growing.

Earlier this week, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States to “refrain from causing a stink,” while criticizing the US-South Korean drills that her government views as an invasion rehearsal.

Some experts say North Korea, which is eager to win sanctions relief, may further raise animosities with missile tests to boost its leverage in any negotiations with the United States. North Korea’s moribund economy is under additional pressure because of the pandemic-related border closure that has significantly shrunk its external trade and a spate of natural disasters last summer.

After Thursday’s talks, Blinken, Austin and their South Korean counterparts said in a joint statement that North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile issues are “a priority for the alliance” and reaffirmed a shared commitment to address those issues.

Austin said the US is fully committed to the defense of South Korea, using “the full range of US capabilities, including our extended deterrent.” Blinken slammed North Korea’s human rights record for a second straight day, saying that people in North Korea “continue to suffer widespread and systematic abuses at the hands of a repressive government.”

Later Thursday, Blinken and Austin met South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who was once a driving force behind the early part of the U.S.-North Korean nuclear diplomacy in 2018. Moon said that Seoul will continue close cooperation with Washington to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Blinken and Austin are on the first overseas trip by Cabinet-level officials since Biden took office in January. They visited Japan before coming to Seoul.

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said that during Thursday’s talks the US side stressed the importance of a US-led trilateral security cooperation involving Seoul and Tokyo many times. He said South Korea in principle agrees on the US view. Ties between Seoul and Tokyo have suffered major setbacks in recent years over issues stemming from Japan’s 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

Blinken said Thursday’s talks discussed China’s role, and “we are clear eyed about Beijing’s consistent failure to uphold its commitments.”

“And we spoke about how Beijing’s aggressive and authoritarian behavior are challenging the stability and security prosperity of the Pacific region,” he said. “Beijing’s actions make forging a common approach among our allies all the more important at a time when we’re seeing a rollback of democracy and human rights around the world, including in Burma.”

Blinken will meet senior Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska, on his way back to Washington, while Austin will travel on to New Delhi for talks with Indian officials.

China’s ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said that Beijing doesn’t expect the Alaska talks will resolve all the issues between China and the US and “we don’t hold overly high hopes.” Cu still added that he hoped the meeting would be “a start and that the two sides can begin a dialogue process that is candid, constructive and realistic.”

During Thursday’s talks, Chung said there wasn’t a direct discussion on the issue of South Korea joining an expanded format of the Indo-Pacific group that involves the United States, Japan, Australia and India — known as the Quad. Chung maintained a government stance that South Korea can join any forum if it values transparency, openness and inclusiveness and serves its national interests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states china north korea
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
People in France have been under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew for two months.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
People in France have been under a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide curfew for two months.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
world news

France to announce new coronavirus restrictions in Paris region

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Paris
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:36 PM IST
“We will make the decisions we need to make,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday while visiting the hospital of Poissy and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris. He added the new measures will be “pragmatic, proportionated and targeted.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said violence against Asians in the US was “outrageous and distressing,” leaving China “deeply concerned.”(AP)
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said violence against Asians in the US was “outrageous and distressing,” leaving China “deeply concerned.”(AP)
world news

China 'deeply concerned' about anti-Asian violence in US

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST
  • China has long countered accusations of human rights abuses under the ruling Communist Party by pointing to racism and violence in America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In early 2020, Google said it would invest over $10 billion into offices and data centers in a range of states, including California, New York and Texas.(Reuters file photo)
In early 2020, Google said it would invest over $10 billion into offices and data centers in a range of states, including California, New York and Texas.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Google pledges $7 billion investment to create jobs in US

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The Alphabet Inc. unit is investing in offices and data centers, including more than $1 billion in its home state of California, Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a statement on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China rejects US charges that it has committed genocide against ethnic and religious minorities, and says the camps provide vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
China rejects US charges that it has committed genocide against ethnic and religious minorities, and says the camps provide vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Uighur exiles urge Blinken to demand China close Xinjiang camps

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Activists and UN experts say that more than 1 million Muslim Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims are being held against their will in harsh camps in the remote western region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, do not currently live at the Naval Observatory, as the official residence is undergoing renovation.(Bloomberg)
Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, do not currently live at the Naval Observatory, as the official residence is undergoing renovation.(Bloomberg)
world news

Heavily armed Texas man arrested outside Kamala Harris' official residence

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:04 PM IST
The arrest comes as the district is in a state of heightened security following the January 6 insurrection attempt at the US Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student at Wall High School flips through his 2017 school yearbook which includes a photo of him wearing a digitally altered T-shirt.(AP)
A student at Wall High School flips through his 2017 school yearbook which includes a photo of him wearing a digitally altered T-shirt.(AP)
world news

New Jersey district pays $325,000 in Donald Trump yearbook censorship

AP, New Jersey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • A former New Jersey teacher had claimed she was forced to digitally edit a Donald Trump T-shirt worn by a student in a yearbook photo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Now that the bill has passed the Senate, it must be approved again by the House before it can make its way to Biden's desk.(AFP)
Now that the bill has passed the Senate, it must be approved again by the House before it can make its way to Biden's desk.(AFP)
world news

US president Joe Biden does not want to improve ties with Russia: Kremlin

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Russia's relationship with the West has eroded over a spate of disagreements, but relations plunged to new depths Wednesday after Biden agreed Putin was a "killer" in a US television interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves the chamber after criticising Democrats for wanting to change the filibuster rule.(AP)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves the chamber after criticising Democrats for wanting to change the filibuster rule.(AP)
world news

Explained: What's the Senate filibuster in US and why change it?

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • Changing the filibuster rules is an idea backed by some Senate Democrats eager to advance Biden's agenda in the evenly split 50-50 Senate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New South Wales state Police Commissioner Mick Fuller addresses the media during a press conference in Sydney.(AP)
New South Wales state Police Commissioner Mick Fuller addresses the media during a press conference in Sydney.(AP)
world news

Australian police boss faces backlash over sexual consent app proposal

AP, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:16 PM IST
  • New South Wales state police commissioner said dating apps have brought couples together and the same technology could also provide clarity on the question of consent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
world news

Amid US-China confrontation, Pakistan faces strategic geopolitical dilemma

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Salman Rafi Sheikh, writing in the Asia Times said that the US geopolitical shift to contain China is evident from the recent first-ever Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit-level meeting, which sought to put the US, Japan, India and Australia on the same strategic page.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WHO Europe director Hans Kluge during a press conference.(AFP)
WHO Europe director Hans Kluge during a press conference.(AFP)
world news

WHO Europe urges countries to keep using AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:12 PM IST
WHO's European director Hans Kluge said that, at this point in time, the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh its risks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blinken said Beijing has “a critical role to play” to persuade North Korea to denuclearize because most of the North’s external trade goes through China.(Reuters Photo)
Blinken said Beijing has “a critical role to play” to persuade North Korea to denuclearize because most of the North’s external trade goes through China.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Blinken urges China to convince North Korea to denuclearize

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at the end of high-profile security talks in Seoul, which included Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean foreign and defense ministers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union with its vaccine had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.(REUTERS)
AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union with its vaccine had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.(REUTERS)
world news

African Union says benefits outweigh risks of AstraZeneca Covid shot

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The announcement came a day after the World Health Organization backed the vaccine and as more than a dozen European countries have suspended the use of it amid concerns over the risk of blood clots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“(Putin) will pay a price,” Biden said in the interview, asked about the declassified report.(AP)
“(Putin) will pay a price,” Biden said in the interview, asked about the declassified report.(AP)
world news

Russia warns it may scale up response to Joe Biden's statement

AP, Moscow
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Konstantin Kosachev, a deputy speaker of the upper house of Russian parliament, said Biden's “boorish statement” marks a watershed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called for a more focused state of emergency than that which devastated the economy last spring.(REUTERS)
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called for a more focused state of emergency than that which devastated the economy last spring.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid: State of emergency in Tokyo to end on Sunday, says Japanese PM Suga

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Yoshihide Suga told his virus task force Thursday the government will be carefully watching the situation to prevent a fresh surge in infections as he set an end to the measure that had been in place for more than two months in a region where about 36 million people live.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP