Blood, mutilated body parts found in suitcases inside New York apartment: Report

Suitcases filled with mutilated body parts and blood were found inside an apartment in US' New York on Wednesday, media reports said.

The police recovered the body parts from the suitcases as residents of the building in Brooklyn in New York reported foul odour from the sixth floor of the building.

The neighbours also claimed that the 20-year-old woman who lived in the apartment had been missing since several days.

The New York Post reported that the woman lived with her boyfriend in the apartment and their neighbours claimed that the couple frequently fought with each other. The police have been trying to trace her boyfriend.

A suspect has been identified and will be questioned soon as investigation in the case is underway, reports said.

